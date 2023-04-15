ROME — The top half of the seventh inning got off to a haywire start for NEB as it was looking to close out the visiting Redskins, but it was Josh Stanton who pulled through in the clutch.
To start the seventh, a couple of baserunners and the go-ahead run at the plate presented one last challenge. Stanton regrouped — striking out the next three batters he faced — finishing the job and sealing the win for the Panthers.
Stanton’s late heroics sealed the deal, as NEB rode aggressive baserunning and sound defense to a 4-2 win over visiting Sayre on Friday night.
“Josh’s got some good savvy to him, he’s got some experience,” NEB coach Brian Salsman said. “If we can get through five innings with a lead and come in with Josh, we feel very, very confident.”
The scoring started early, as Sayre brought a run home to begin the game. Working with bases loaded — following a walk, single and hit batter — Will Crossett flew out, but hit it far enough to drive in Kegan Hayford and give the Redskins a 1-0 advantage.
NEB responded in similar quick fashion, bringing the score back to level with its first chances at the plate. Dillon Donnelly led off with a single, and following a ground out, Clay Wiggins ripped a double into the outfield that brought Donnelly home.
With their next opportunity at the plate, the Panthers pulled ahead. This time, Joe Stanton reached on a single, and thanks to dynamic base running, quickly moved himself into scoring position. Nick Rose’s single brought in Stanton, and NEB led 2-1.
Scoring settled moving forward, with neither side mustering much in the third and Sayre’s struggles continuing into the fourth. When the Panthers came around to bat in the fourth, they not only scored again, but doubled their lead.
Two straight baserunners — Joe Stanton and Kohen Hugo, both of whom reached base on Redskins’ errors — set NEB’s offense in motion. Rose grounded out in his next at-bat, but drove in Stanton and then Eli Stanton’s single allowed Hugo to cross. Once leading by just one run, the Panthers had suddenly developed a more-comfortable 4-1 lead.
“It definitely helps a ton (as a pitcher),” Josh Stanton said. “It really does. Just knowing that if something does go wrong you have a little bit of room, it helps a lot.”
Josh Stanton took over for Wiggins on the mound, managing two strikeouts in the sixth. In between those strikeouts, Jackson Hubbard doubled and Karter Green got on base to bring Hubbard home, cutting Sayre’s deficit down to two.
With the Panthers going stagnant in the bottom of the sixth, their defense trotted back out onto the diamond, three outs away from finishing off the visitors.
It did not get off to a great start for NEB.
First, Zach Garrity singled to lead off the inning, reaching second after Josh Stanton was called for a balk. Hayford reached next on an error, and with no outs, the go-ahead run came to the plate for the Redskins.
With runners on the corners, Stanton stepped off the mound twice in a row, seemingly to keep everything in check. A mound visit ensued, and when play resumed, he went to work.
Stanton set down the next three batters in the lineup, throwing just four balls to the nine strikes needed. When the last one swept past the batter, Stanton let out some emotion, having answered with the pressure bearing down, securing the win for NEB.
“Pure joy,” Stanton said. “Pure excitement (in that moment).”
Eli Stanton led NEB with a pair of hits in the win. Donnelly, Josh Stanton, Wiggins, Joe Stanton, Hugo and Rose all collected one hit apiece for the Panthers. Rose led the team with two RBI, while Wiggins had one to his credit. Wiggins also pitched five innings, recording seven strikeouts, and Josh Stanton finished his day with five.
For Sayre, Hubbard led the way with three hits, while Garrity and Nick Pellicano had one each. Crossett had an RBI and also collected five strikeouts on the mound.
With the win, NEB moved to 3-4 on the season and 3-1 in the small school division. The Panthers will have the chance to get back to .500 when they host Troy on Monday. Meanwhile, the Redskins drop to 2-3 with a quick turnaround, facing off with Tioga and Waverly in a ‘battle of the border’ tournament today.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.