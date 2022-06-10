Sayre well represented on NTL All-Star baseball teams

To the victors go the spoils. You’ve seen that more than a few times here over the years but that’s only because it’s true.
Sayre rolled to the championship of the NTL Small School ranks and the NTL baseball All-Star team reflects that.
Starting with Player of the Year Brayden Horton, the Redskins put five players on the first team and added another on the second team. No other NTL team had more than two first teamers.
Joining Braden Horton as major award winners were Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar as Pitcher of the Year; Alex Davis of North Penn/Mansfield as Rookie of the Year; Troy’s Cam Allen as Newcomer of the Year; and Wyalusing’s coaching staff as Staff of the Year.
In addition to Brayden Horton, Sayre’s Luke Horton, Kannon VanDuzer, Zack Garrity and David Northrup garnered first-team honors.
Athens’ Karter Rude also picked up a first-team nod.
Also grabbing first-team kudos from the eastern half of the loop were Canton’s Weston Bellows, Troy’s Kory Schucker and Wyalusing’s Jake Bruyn.
First teamers coming from the western half of the league include Cowanesque Valley’s Mikey Sipps and Tucker St. Peter; Cam Fabian and Alex Davis of NP/M; Wellsboro’s Darryn Callahan and Connor Adams; and Williamson’s Gabe Kaufman.
Second team
Headlining the second squad are Athens’ Cam Sullivan and Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard.
Also honored were Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo, Kevin Vandermark and Nick Vanderpool; Canton’s Holden Ward and Cooper Kitchen; Wellsboro’s Caden Smith and Cameron Brought; Maguire Painter of Cowanesque Valley; NP/M’s Derek Litzelman; Towanda’s Chase Parker; Troy’s Allen; NEB’s Garrett Cooper; and Erik Berkan of Williamson.
