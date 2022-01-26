Waverly girls show no sign of slowing down in road win

TRUMANSBURG– A lengthy trip up north did not seem to faze the lady Wolverines one bit as they cruised to a dominant IAC victory thanks to their speed in the transition game. They defeated the Trumansburg Blue Raiders after a fast start by a score of 74-30.
The Wolverines saw no hiccup at the start of the matchup as they raced out to a 18-0 lead in the first five minutes of the contest. They rode that lead all the way to a big halftime margin by a count of 56-11.
The hot start came as Waverly knocked down five of their six total three-pointers in the first half alone.
The offense relaxed a bit in the final two periods, but still piled on the points.
However, they were actually outscored by the Blue Raiders by a tally of 19-18 after the Wolverines called off the dogs to produce the final margin of 44.
Paving the way in scoring for Waverly was Olivia Nittinger who poured in 21 points. Kennedy Westbrook followed with 13 points while Addison Westbrook and Peyton Shaw netted 11 each.
Ashlen Croft and Paige Robinson both scored six points. Croft’s scoring line came off a six-for-six night from the free-throw line while Robinson splashed two threes.
Despite a lower scoring output, Trumansburg did have two scorers in double-figures. Lauren Millspaugh and Faith Flood carried their offense with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Waverly now improves to a 9-5 record and will have a week of rest before another IAC contest at Notre Dame on Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. tip.
