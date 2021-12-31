WINDSOR — Tioga’s team and some other local wrestlers had a great Wednesday at the Windsor Holiday Tournament. The good time continued through Thursday’s semis.
As a team, Tioga cruised to the title with
Then things took a different turn. Of the five local wrestlers to make the finals just one, Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri at 118, brought home the gold. Silvestri beat Shoreham Wading River’s Chric Colon on a 48-second pin in the semis and downed Copenhagen’s Chase Nevillis 5-0 to get the gold.
The other area wrestler to take home gold is Towanda’s Bryant Green. Greene beat Zander Arnold of Chenango Forks 7-2 in the semis and took down Copenhagen’s top-seeded Adam Ortega 2-0 on a reversal in the last 30 seconds of what was a scoreless match to that point.
Possibly the biggest surprise of the tournament was that Waverly’s Ty Beeman advanced to the semifinals at 215. He wasn’t done there, beating Starpoint’s Matt Caldwell 3-2. Beeman’s run ended with a 10-1 loss to top seeded Sammy Sorenson of Homer.
Caden Bellis, at 132, rolled into the final with a 5:12 pin of Shoreham Wading River’s Tristan Petretti but dropped the final, 5-3, to Nicholas Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima in the final.
At 145, Tioga’s Donovan Smith beat Renso Montalvo of Amsterdam 3-1 in overtime in the semis but lost to Manhasset’s Jack Roszko 9-3 in the final.
At 152, Tioga’s Emmett Wood picked up a win over a wrestler who he’s faced but never beaten in the semis. After getting his first ever win over Indian River’s Gabe Lynch, 5-2, Wood fell to Gouverneur’s Vandavia Way, 3-0, in the final.
Towanda’s freshman Riley Vanderpool got caught in the semis by the eventual champ at 138. He advanced with a quick pin in wrestlebacks before dropping the third-place match 10-6.
Tioga’s Deakon Bailey, at 110, fell 11-9 in the semis, won a wrestleback and dropped the third-place match to take fourth. His teammate, Mason Welch, also fell in the semis and went 1-1 thereafter to place fifth. Ousmane Duncanson dropped a 3-2 overtime decision in the semis but battled back with a 7-6 win and a pin to take third at 160
SVEC’s Devin Beach was upset in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Beach pinned his first opponent in wrestlebacks on Wednesday. He did the same to Thursday’s first opponent to get into the third-place match and won that 5-1.
