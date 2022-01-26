ATHENS — After dropping two straight games last week, the Athens Wildcats have now won two in a row following a 56-49 victory over North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday night.
Athens moved the ball well and found shooting lanes in the first half, but the shots would not fall for the Wildcats, who trailed 23-22 at halftime.
“I think in the first half, defensively, we played well,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “We got some turnovers in the first half, the ball just wasn’t going in the bucket for us. It happens, that’s the game of basketball.”
The Wildcats forced 15 turnovers in the first half, and 26 in the game.
Athens started converting on offense in the third quarter, at one point going on a 15-1 run, which was highlighted by a JJ Babcock dunk.
Babcock finished with 17 points to share the team lead with Nalen Carling. He also dished out a team-high eight assists and pulled down four rebounds.
“I thought in the second half, we came out and played much better team basketball,” Lister said. “We were moving the ball well. We were getting some baskets underneath, and we got the win.”
Athens led 40-27 before NP-L went on a run of its own.
The Mounties rattled off 14 straight points and took a 41-40 lead early in the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Kyle Davis.
“We kind of got out of our defense a little bit. I think we were being a little bit lazy there,” Lister said. “And we started shooting threes, which we didn’t need to do because we were really dominating underneath.”
Babcock responded with a bucket at the other end to give Athens the lead for the final time.
NP-L hung around, but Tucker Brown stole the ball and scored on the fast break to put Athens ahead 49-46, and Babcock added a basket to push the lead to five points with 1:55 to go.
“Once we got out of that, started pounding the ball underneath and started getting those buckets, we got the lead again,” Lister said.
Brown finished the game with eight points, four assists and a team-high five steals.
Mason Lister added seven points and led the team with seven rebounds.
Next up for Athens is a road game against Cowanesque Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“You’ve got to take that positive momentum and keep going,” Coach Lister said. “We’ve got a long trip to Cowanesque Valley on Thursday. They’re a good basketball team. We just can’t take a night off, we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Troy 62, Sayre 39
TROY — The Sayre boys basketball team fell 62-39 against Troy on Tuesday night.
Sayre led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Trojans scored 24 in the second to take a 32-16 lead into halftime.
Troy’s Ty Barrett scored 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter.
The Trojans continued to pull away in the third while holding Sayre to six points.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 14 points and Jackson Hubbard scored 11.
Josh Arnold adde six points for Sayre.
Troy’s Mason Imbt scored a game-high 18 points.
Both teams will play at home at 7:30 tomorrow night, as Troy hosts Waverly and Sayre takes on Towanda.
