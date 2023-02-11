Lady Wolverines roll over S-VE

WAVERLY — Five Waverly Lady Wolverines netted double figures as they rolled to an 86-24 win over visiting Spencer-Van Etten on Friday night.
Waverly led 34-1 after a quarter and 56-8 at the half, then cruised home from there.
Addison Westbrook led the way with 19 points.
Also in double digits for Waverly were Peyton Shaw with 17 points; Kennedy Westbrook with 17; Ryleigh Judson with 12 points; and Paige Robinson with 11 points.
Rounding out Waverly’s scoring were Brilynn Belles and Alyssa Daddona with four points each and Ashlen Croft with three points.
Faith Brenchley led S-VE with nine points. Also for the Lady Panthers, Abi Bunce had six points; Marah Cooper had five points; Adriena Farmer had four points; Gabriella Evans scored three points; and Aubrie Kastenhuber finished with two points.
Athens 47, Williamson 44, OT
Down by a point through three quarters, Athens took a 42-39 lead on a Karlee Bartlow three with six seconds to play.
Then Taylor Rae Jones drove the length of the court and drained a three for Williamson to force overtime.
Emma Bronson had the only basket from the field for Athens in the extra session, but Bartlow went 2-for-2 from the line and Natalee Watson added another free throw. An Olivia Meisner bucket was the only score for the Warriors.
Bartlow led Athens with 16 points.
Also for Athens, Emma Bronson had had 14 points and five boards.
In addition for the Wildcats, Addy Wheeler packaged seven points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals; Watson had eight points and four boards — all on the offensive end — and Mya Thompson had five rebounds and two points.
Jones and Kinna Thomas led Williamson with 11 points each and Meisner finished with eight points.
CV 46, Sayre 33
WESTFIELD — The Sayre Lady Redskins dropped their season finale on the road on Friday night.
Liz Shaw scored 13 points to lead the Lady Redskins.
Sayre would also get eight points and five steals from Kaitlyn Sutton.
Also for Sayre, Meghan Flynn had five rebounds, and both Gabby Shaw and Abbie McGaughey hauled in four boards.
CV was led by Ashley Woodring with 19 points and Ella Church with 13 points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.