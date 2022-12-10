Athens Lady Wildcats
Coach: Brian Miller (21st year)
Assistants: JV Coach Dan Lane, Kevin Wheeler, Rachel Stephens
Key Returners: Emma Bronson, Karlee Bartlow, Addy Wheeler, Natalie Watson, Mya Thompson, Sara Bronson
Key Newcomers: Kendra Merrill
Key Losses (To Graduation): Olivia Bartlow, Caydence Macik
Coach’s outlook on team: We graduated two interior positions that rebounded and lowered other teams’ shooting percentages because of their inside presence and shot-blocking ability. We all need to step up and rebound and contest shots. We will be very fast and versatile and play intense pressure defense and hopefully score some easy buckets in transition.
Coach’s outlook on league: Towanda returns a bunch of players and will be favorite to repeat. NEB is very talented in the small school of the NTL.
Waverly Lady Wolverines
Coach: Bob Kelly (20th year)
Assistant Coaches: Joe Tomasso, Brian Wendela, Greg Vaughn and Jen Judson
Key Returners: Kennedy Westbrook, Addison Westbrook, Paige Robinson, Peyton Shaw, Ashlen Croft, Alyvia Daddona
Key Newcomers: Ryleigh Judson, Brilynn Belles, Madison Olmsted and Caprice Haney
Key Losses (To Graduation): Lourden Benjamin and Olivia Nittinger
Coach’s outlook on team: I like the way this team has been working. Their attitude is contagious and they are growing as a team. They have shown up each day ready to work. It has been a pleasurable start to the season. If they continue to play hard, play smart and play together good things can happen. I like how they compete.
Coach’s outlook on league: I think Newark Valley is the team to beat. They have a nice returning group and we look forward to the challenge.
Sayre Lady Redskins
Coach: Bob Fauver (19th year)
Assistant Coaches: Rick Linblad
Key Returners: Gabby Shaw, Lizzy Shaw, Meghan Flynn, Abbie McGaughey,
Key Newcomers: Madison Smith, Rylee Lantz, Kaitlyn Sutton, Aubrie Husted
Key Losses (To Graduation): Jazz DeKay
Coaches outlook on team: There is only one way we can look and that is up. Low numbers (8), lack of a JV program for the past three years plus no varsity team during COVID and a losing streak that dates back to January 2020 are what the program is facing. Trying to rebuild by getting more girls out for basketball starting at the recreation level. Practice has been tough with eight girls but we have been creative with our drills and things are coming along slowly. We are challenging the girls every day with the expectation that they get better each day. They have been working hard. Playing hard and being competitive are imperative.
Coaches outlook on league: Not really familiar with the league overall since I have been out of it for a while however, when I was an assistant at Elmira College, I did recruit some girls so I know there is talent in the league. I know Towanda has won the (NTL Large School) title the past couple of years, return some good solid players and are well coached, so I expect them to be the favorite again and they should be. Having coached in this league, I do know if you don’t come to play each game, you can get beat at any time.
Tioga Lady Tigers
Coach: Stephanie Hills (2nd Year)
Key Returners: Reese Howey, Kyra Bailey, Lily Mesler
Key Newcomers: Jenna Miner, Elyse Haney, Haley Powell, Emily Bidwell, Kaitlyn Vasey-Hunt, Hannah Mills
Key Losses (To Graduation): Julia Bellis, Abby and Gabby Foley, Mariah Nichols
Coach’s outlook on team: Looking forward to working with the team to continue to grow each game.
Coach’s outlook on league: Always some great competition throughout the league.
Spencer-Van Etten Lady Panthers
Coach: Justin Cole (3rd year)
Assistant Coaches: Jeremy Kastenhuber and Lindsay Domion
Key Returners: Abby Bunce, Marah Cooper, and Taya Sousa
Key Newcomers: Faith Brenchley, Gabby Evans, Adriena Farmer, Aubrie Kastenhuber, and Raegan Sudnikovich
Key Losses (To Graduation): Sophia Dutra, Rhiana Lawrence, Hannah Martinez, and Sydney Presher
Coach’s outlook on team: I am lucky that all eight of my players could be starters this year, everyone is going to contribute to this team. Everyone on this team hustles the entire game, and if we play the type of defense we are capable of playing, we should be in every game.
Coach’s outlook on league: Our league and division is going to be tough just like last year. Odessa-Montour is returning a lot of starters and will be a tough test within the division. Last year, I think the North division schools really got the better of us and this year we would like to exact some revenge.
