Manchester powers Towanda over Athens

ATHENS — Towanda senior Paige Manchester is the reigning two-time NTL girls basketball Player of the Year — and on Wednesday night she showed why she is likely on her way to a third-straight MVP trophy.
Manchester scored 15 first quarter points to set the tone early and eventually racked up a career-high 36 points as she led the Lady Black Knights to a 59-38 win over Athens.
“Paige Manchester proved tonight why she is the best player in the area — and the area is very large,” said Athens coach Brian Miller. “She proved many times in (other) areas of the game how good she is, and tonight she proved it in another, shooting and scoring. She is best player this area has seen in a long time, on offense and defense.”
Manchester not only scored 15 in the opening quarter, she also dished out an assist on the Knights’ other score in the period as they jumped out to a 17-2 lead.
Manchester added five more in the second to help the Knights take a 24-8 lead into the break.
The Towanda star put up 12 more in the third and added four in the fourth to reach a new career high.
Manchester has always been tough when driving to the basket, but on Wednesday she showed off her long-range prowess as she hit seven shots from beyond the three-point line.
“She shot the ball really well tonight,” said Towanda coach Rob Gentile, who noted that Manchester wasn’t connecting like that in her pregame warmups. “It’s funny, I watched her during warmups and I thought ‘Man, if she shoots the ball like this tonight we’re going to be in trouble.’ I don’t know. She was just on a mission. She’s a tough kid. She’s been doing this for four years.”
Towanda would also get 11 points from Eliza Fowler, while Melody Hakes had four points and both Aziza Ismailova and Bella Hurley chipped in three.
Gracie Schoonover rounded out the scoring for the Knights with two points.
With the win, the Lady Knights are one win away from a fourth straight NTL Large School championship. They have a chance to get the job done when they visit second-place Troy on Friday night.
“This class has an opportunity to be the first in Towanda history to win four (NTL) titles in a row and they are highly motivated. We’ve got two really difficult games coming up and we win one and we can make that happen. I think they are just really focused,” said Gentile, whose team will also visit Northeast Bradford next Tuesday.
For Gentile, Friday’s trip to Troy will be a homecoming as he previously coached the Lady Trojans for more than 15 years.
“It’s going to be a fun experience for me. I spent a lot of years over there and I never had the opportunity to win (an NTL title) there and we’re going to get our chance,” Gentile said.
“It’s not going to be easy. They are an outstanding team. They are really well coached. Curtis (Miller) is doing a super job with them,” Gentile continued. “They’ve got really athletic kids and of all the teams in our league, they are the ones who match up the best with us — with their length and they have some young talent. They are going to be a force to be reckon with for a long time.”
Gentile knows the atmosphere — powered by the Troy student section — will be a fun one on Friday night.
“It’s exciting for me. It’s going to be a fun game because it’s going to be (a great) atmosphere. I know their student section is loud and outstanding, and 80 percent of them were either in my class or have been in my class. They are great kids. They have a lot of fun and they’re going to make it fun for me and a challenge for us — and (those Troy) kids are going to compete really hard.”
Athens was led by Addy Wheeler with 10 points, and Mya Thompson finished with eight.
Karlee Bartlow added seven points, while Sara Bronson chipped in six and Ravyn Glisson had three.
Also for Athens, Natalee Watson and Emma Bronson had two points in the loss.
Gentile praised the effort from the Lady Wildcats.
“Athens is a really good team and those kids kept fighting,” the Towanda coach said.
Athens will visit Williamson on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.