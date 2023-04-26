TIOGA CENTER — Tioga wrestling standout Emily Sindoni added one last honor to her high school resume recently as she was named the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award winner by the Upstate New York Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“The Upstate New York Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame is honored to announce the winners of the David Schultz and Tricia Saunders Award for the 2022-23 wrestling season. Emily Sindoni from Tioga High School and coached by Kris Harrington received the Saunders Award and Chenango Forks Tyler Ferrara, coached by his father Joel Ferrara and Tom Knapp, was selected for the Dave Schultz Award,” a press release said.
LeRoy Smith, Director of the NWHOF, said this about the award:
“This year’s Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award and Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award winners represent an exceptional group of student-athletes whose qualifications encompass a combination of accomplishments in academics, athletics, and humanitarian service for the benefit of others. We look forward to following their careers and wish them all the best in sports and life.”
According to the press release, the state winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions; and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.
This is the first time that the awards were given to individuals from the same section. Section IV is privileged to recognized the achievements of their student/athletes.
