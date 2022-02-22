ATHENS — Towanda and Jersey Shore tied for the win of the District IV North Section Junior High Championships on Friday.
The winning teams totaled 251 points each, with Athens a strong third with 198 points.
Canton was fourth with 184 points and Wyalusing rounded out the top five with 163 points.
North Penn/Liberty wound up sixth with 139 points; followed by Sayre with 115.5 points; Northeast Bradford with 103 points; Williamson with 87 points Troy with 70 points; and Sullivan County with 46 points.
Jersey Shore led the champions count with four. Taking titles were Kaden Walker at 145, Slate Sechrist at 170, Briar Marshall at 210 and, at 250, Owen VanDruff.
Sayre led local teams with two individual champions. Brendan Cooke took the title at 94 pounds for Sayre and teammate Jordan Brown took down Athens’ Eli Chapman for the title at 122.
Also for Sayre, Drayton DeKay took second at 87.
Athens had no champions, but boasted six runners-up.
Lucas Persun at 101; Zaine Campbell at 108; Chapman at 122; Cooper Robinson at 130; and Brendon Comstock at 250 each took second for Athens.
Towanda had three champs in Brayden Spencer at 101, Tanner Vanderpool at 108 and Tashon Garner at 155.
Canton had two champs in Carson Rockwell at 115 and at 138, Aydin Holcomb.
Wyalusing’s lone champ was Jonathan Earle at 150.
North Penn/Liberty wound up with champs at 80 in Parker Jackson; Bryce Pequignot at 87; and Deakon Valentine at 190.
Northeast Bradford, Williamson, Troy and Sullivan County failed to land a champion.
