After leading the Wyalusing Rams girls’ soccer program to a historic 2022 season, junior Olivia Haley is named the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region MVP for girls’ soccer.
Haley turned in a prolific season for Wyalusing and her 30 goals for the season and 67 for her career and was the driving force for the Wyalusing girls’ soccer team who finished 13-6-1 — and tied for the most wins in school history for a season.
“It feels really great,” Haley said of being named the All-Region MVP. “I was definitely shocked at some of the accolades I have received because there are a lot of talented players in the league. I do feel like there will be more pressure next year, but I feel like the hard work in season and during the off-season have been paying off.”
Her performance singularly was impressive as is — collecting her 50th goal and also capturing the school record this past season as only a junior.
Along with her personal accomplishments, she also was part of the Wyalusing team that captured their first-ever District IV Playoff win in school history in a 1-0 battle with Northeast Bradford.
“I was so lucky to be playing with such amazing teammates,” Haley said of her team’s success. “This past season was really exciting. Being able to win our first playoff game and tying our win record again was so much fun. It will be hard losing our seniors, Layla (Botts), Sydney (Freedlander), and Elana (Jennings). They have all been such amazing leaders and role models for us.”
With an already illustrious career for the Lady Rams’ standout, she has big goals moving forward as she enters her senior season.
“My goals for next year are for our team to compete for a league championship and hopefully get 100 goals. I scored 33 this year, and 33 more puts me at exactly 100,” Haley said. “I would also love to win another playoff game and break our record for wins in a season since we’ve tied it for the past two years. I’ve been working out in the fitness center, working on strengthening and speed agility. I am also playing in an indoor soccer league with my travel team, TNT ELITE, and plan on participating in some tournaments and showcases with them before next season.”
Though her goals are lofty for the upcoming year, Haley knows that things will be increasingly difficult as she comes into the season as the top dog in 2023.
“I am aware that next year will be more difficult with being marked up in most games,” Haley said. “I have to learn how to move more without the ball, watching and seeing the positioning of the defenders, always having my head on a swivel. I also just want to go out and have fun playing with my teammates.”
Though she knows teams around the league will be gunning for her, Haley is known as a hard worker who will continue to improve and be ready for the challenge next season.
All-Region Girls Soccer All-Stars
MVP: Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley
Offensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Ally Thoman
Defensive Player of the Year: Troy’s Caelyn Pine
Rookie of the Year: Troy’s Saydi Renzo
Coaching Staff of the Year: Waverly Wolverines — Tara Hogan
All-Stars
Athens’ Addy Wheeler
Athens’ Mya Thompson
NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman
NEB’s Melanie Shumway
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts
Troy’s Addison Parker
Waverly’s Lea VanAllen
Waverly’s Makenzie Olmstead
Waverly’s Claire Clonch
Waverly’s Paige Robinson
Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook
Tioga’s Elyse Haney
SVEC’s Kara Morse
