DRYDEN — Tioga was able to stay with highly-touted Moravia — ranked third in the most recent New York State Sports Writers Association poll — for a time, but eventually the Blue Devils pulled away from the Tigers to a 74-57 win in the Section IV Class C championship game on Saturday.
Moravia started out on fire as Aidan Kelly and Logan Bell drained threes right out of the gate.
Those baskets and a pair of treys by Joe Baylor fueled a 20-4 opening run Tioga could never completely overcome. Also noticeable were some uncharacteristic unforced turnovers that the Blue Devils turned into instant offense.
The Tigers did fight back, closing their deficit to three. Evan Sickler, who led all scorers with 30 points, tickled the twine for eight points with Gavin Fisher and Ethan Perry adding three points each to make it a 21-18 game at the end of the quarter.
“These boys worked hard all season but just came up a little short there,” said Tioga Head Coach Brian Card. “They got on that run in the first quarter and that really took the wind out of our sails. We had careless turnovers. I think we had a little bit of nerves coming in tonight and that showed, but they gave a heck of an effort to come back and dig out of that hole. I was really happy with them. They fought all game so there’s nothing for them to hang their heads about.”
Moravia opened the second with a basket and, after Moravia missed a couple of free throws, Sickler made two from the line to keep it a one-score game. Moravia’s Abram Wasileski and Tioga’s Valentino Rossi traded baskets and the Blue Devils led 25-22.
Tioga wouldn’t be that close the rest of the way.
Up 27-23, Moravia went on a 7-0 run that ended with a Kyler Proper three-pointer. A Sickler three ended that run but Tioga still trailed 38-28 at the half.
Moravia was able to push its lead to as many as 14 in the third quarter but period-ending baskets by Perry and Fisher left the Tigers trailing 55-44 with eight minutes to play.
In the end, the Blue Devils rode the hot hands of Wasileski and Bell to a 19-point quarter and the win.
Wasileski led four Moravia players in double digits with 22 points. Baylor had 15 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists; Proper finished with 14 points; and Kelly had 10 points and six assists.
For Tioga, Sickler added eight boards to his 30 points, and Fisher added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Also for the Tigers, Perry had seven points and five rebounds; Karson Sindoni netted six points; and Rossi ended the day with three points.
“In the second half we used up all of our energy trying to get the game back. We were just too tired today,” said Card. “We came out a little sluggish, a little slow. The kids were tired and playing on a college court doesn’t help. Moravia’s a fast-paced team. They pushed the tempo and we ran out of gas.”
Tioga has no seniors on the roster, so Card is looking forward to next season.
“I have high hopes for these guys next year. Unfortunately, we move up to Class B next year so we’ll have tougher competition. We’re going to look forward to the hard work. Every coach we played this season said ‘you have a tough group of boys’ hopefully we can continue that when we play in Class B next year.”
