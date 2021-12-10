Returning players:Girls- Sage Garriosn, Shantilly Decker, Serenity Conklin, Rachel Houseknecht and Victoria Houseknecht. Boys- Dominick Wood, Ashton Pritchard, Kyle Peterson, Jason Peterson, Landyn Gunderson, Cody Blackwell, Zach Vanderpool, Tristan Campbell, Trenton Sindoni, Carter Hayes, Derek Johnson, Tym Kirby, Ethan Roberts
Newcomers:Girls- Emily Houseknecht Ariel Houseknecht (Manager) Karis Hayes (Manager) Boys- Lucas Alo
Thoughts on this year’s team: Bowman, in his first year at the helm of the Waverly program, said that youth and experience are hallmarks of his team.
“Although we are young many of these players have had some previous experience,” he said. “However, with last year and COVID the players didn’t travel to different bowling centers. Bowling at your home center when you are inexperienced is always nice. That is not the case this year. We will be traveling to different bowling centers in the conference just like it was pre COVID. With that said I still look for use to be competitive in each match and look to compete in the conference. As for the girls we only have six so there is no room for lineup changes and they have to bring it every night, On the boys side we have about nine bowlers that could compete daily for the top six spots. I look for some of the young bowlers to progress throughout the year and really be key contributor’s at the end or the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: Not really sure what to expect as this is new to me.
TIOGA TIGERS
Coach: Kathy Pond
Returning Bowlers: Dylan Slater, Gage Cain, Rocci Fariello, Frank Chapman, Nick Slater, BobbiJo Tarbox, Chloe Gillett, Jaime Card, Allie Creller
Newcomers: Bradley Webb, Alicia Bennett
Thoughts on the team this year: I’m feeling very good about the team this year. We have a lot of strong returning bowlers and several new ones with a lot of potential and enthusiasm.
Thoughts on the upcoming season: Sports have definitely been different due to the pandemic. We’re very thankful to be returning to traveling for away matches and not having to do virtual matches.
