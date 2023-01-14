Wildcats struggle in loss to NP-Mansfield By The Times editor Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens' Kolsen Keathley heads to the basket during Friday night's game against North Penn-Mansfield. ATHENS — Sometimes it's just not your night.That seemed to be the case on Friday as the Athens boys basketball team struggled in all phases of the game on their way to a 58-37 loss to visiting North Penn-Mansfield.The Wildcats were unable to take advantage of the large crowd inside the AAHS gym as Mansfield jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the opening quarter.Athens outscored Mansfield 8-4 in the second, but the Wildcats still trailed 21-13 at the break.The Wildcats started the third quarter on a 4-0 run to cut the Mansfield lead to 21-17 — but that would be as close as they would get.The visiting Tigers went on a run of their own to push the lead back to eight. They would continue to extend their advantage and took a 41-30 lead into the fourth.In the final eight minutes, the wheels would fall off for Athens as Mansfield took advantage of several Wildcat turnovers and hit some big shots of their own to pull away.The Tigers held a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth to secure the big NTL Large School win on the road.Mansfield now improves to 7-0 in league play, while Athens drops to 6-1. The two teams will meet again on Feb. 9 in Mansfield.Athens was led by Mason Lister who scored 17 points on the night and grabbed nine rebounds and three steals.Kolsen Keathley added eight points, four rebounds and two steals for Athens, which also got five points, five rebounds and two assists from Luke Horton in the loss.Also scoring for Athens were Xavier Watson with three points, and both Lucas Kraft and Chris Mitchell with two.Korey Miller finished with four rebounds and three assists in the loss.Athens shot just 33.3 percent from the field as the Tigers made 55.8 percent of their shots — including 54.5 percent from beyond the three-point line.Mansfield was led by Karson Dominick with 18 points. Alex Davis finished with 14 points, while Brody Burleigh added 11 and Sam Lawrence chipped in eight.The Wildcats will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they head to Rome to take on Northeast Bradford. 