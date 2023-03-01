DRYDEN — Tioga’s boys basketball team continued its Section IV Class C tournament run at Tompkins Community College Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Tigers survived a third quarter scare to punch their ticket to the sectional finals with a 60-46 semifinal win over Watkins Glen.
Both teams started the game on firm footing offensively. Tioga drove to the rim and scored on layups. Watkins Glen connected on threes. Well into the first quarter, the teams were tied at 10.
Tioga’s defense began to force turnovers and bad shots from Watkins Glen as the first period ended. Tioga’s run continued through the start of the second and the Tigers built a nine-point lead 22-13.
They also picked up fouls and had Watkins Glen in foul trouble early. Seneca starters Joseph Sutterby and Alexander Homes sat the bench with two fouls each.
Tioga’s Valentino Rossi and Gavin Fisher controlled the inside on both sides of the court. The duo brought down rebounds and opened up shots for their teammates.
Rossi did a little bit of everything in the first half. He led the Tigers with 10 points in the first half. His head coach, Brian Card, praised his effort after the game.
“Rossi was excellent on the glass. He gave us so many extra possessions, got their big in foul trouble early,” Card said.
At halftime, Tioga still held a nine point lead, 32-23.
The Senecas mounted a serious threat in the third quarter. They made shots from the perimeter and shut down Tioga’s offense. The Tigers struggled against the surging Senecas and found themselves in foul trouble. Both Rossi and Fisher picked up their fourth fouls in the quarter.
The Senecas tied the game at 39 with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
Tioga head coach Brian Card called for some changes in strategy on defense. He explained after the game.
“Watkins Glen went on a heck of a run. They played great. They had all the momentum. Luckily, we switched up to that zone to try to slow their pace of the game down,” he said.
The defensive shift and the return of Rossi and Fisher from the bench ignited a 10-2 Tioga run. Evan Sickler led the run and kept the offense churning with nine points in the fourth quarter.
Watkins Glen’s shooters could not break through the Tiger zone and toiled at the offensive end as the game finished.
Tioga coasted to the final buzzer, building a 60-46 lead.
Sickler led the Tigers with 16 points. Rossi added 14. The Seneca’s Jacob Yontz led all scorers with 17.
Next up, Tioga returns to Tompkins Community College Gymnasium on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the Class C championship game.
