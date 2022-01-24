WAVERLY – The Tioga wrestling team sent 10 wrestlers to the finals and produced seven first-place finishers at the IAC Championships on Saturday.
The Tigers scored 22 points to take first place in the team standings.
Logan Bellis placed second at 102 pounds, working his way through the bracket before falling to Lucas Hoffman of Watkins Glen-Odessa Montour in the finals.
Jayden Duncanson took first place at 110 pounds for Tioga with a 2-1 decision over teammate Deakon Bailey in the finals.
Gianni Silvestri and Levi Bellis battled in the 118-pound finals, with Bellis winning by fall.
Mason Welch finished in first at 126, with a fall over Marathon’s Anthony Neville in the finals.
At 132 pounds, Caden Bellis pinned Waverly’s Connor Stotler in the finals to capture first.
Drew Macumber added another first-place finish for Tioga at 138 pounds.
John Woodcock made an appearance in the finals at 145, but fell to Dryden’s Josh Rowland.
Ousmane Duncanson pinned Groton’s Isaac Allen in the finals to take first at 152 pounds.
Emmett Wood placed first at 160, finishing his day with a fall against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s John Johnston in the finals.
“I think it was a good jumping point, now that we’re basically into the postseason. It was a good way to start it off to have 10 guys in the finals and seven champs,” Tioga coach Kris Harrington said. “It’s a really nice day. It’s nice to win your league and have success in the league. That’s one of the goals every year, to win the league. To hit one of your goals at this time of year is a big deal.”
Tioga will now turn its attention to preparing for the State Duals Championships this weekend.
“We’re gearing up for one more week of the dual season with State Championships next weekend, then we’ll transition to the individual postseason after that,” Harrington said. “Right now, it’s just staying healthy and getting a good week of practice in before State Championships.”
While Tioga dominated the tournament, other local wrestlers also saw success.
For Waverly, Gage Tedesco took first place at 172 pounds, earning a 9-2 decision over Marathon’s Trevor Hurlbert in the finals.
Kam Hills added another first-place finish for Waverly at 285 pounds with a fall against Marathon’s Logan Jamison in the finals.
SVEC’s Devin Beach placed first at 189, and pinned Waverly’s Troy Beeman in the finals.
John Hammond took second place for SVEC at 215, falling to Groton’s Donovan Mitchell in the finals.
Individual wrestlers will now prepare for Section IV Qualifiers on Feb. 5.
