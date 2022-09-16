WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines took down rival Notre Dame on Thursday by a count of 2-0.
After neither team got on the board throughout the first half of a physical contest, Waverly would start to roll in the ensuing half.
Addison Westbrook would get the first goal to go on an assist by Kiley Stillman to put them up 1-0.
Later in the half, Lauren Gorsline would find the back on the net with Westbrook assisting.
Waverly would close things out to move to 4-0 on the season.
In a low-scoring game, Waverly would get the edge in shots on goal 10-6 and in corners 2-0.
In the goal, Claire Clonch would play the entire game with seven total saves.
Waverly will be back in action on Saturday when they host CMVT at 11 a.m.
Troy 3, Athens 0
ATHENS — The Troy Lady Trojans (6-2) picked up their second consecutive win on Thursday over the Athens Lady Wildcats (2-3) by a score of 3-0 led by a hat trick from Saydi Renzo.
Troy would strike first in the final minutes of the first half on an assist from Addison Parker to Renzo to break the scoring and give them a 1-0 lead heading into the half.
Camille McRoberts would find Renzo for her second goal of the night at the 27-minute mark before Renzo would ice the game in the final few minutes on an assist from Chloe Swain to give them a 3-0 victory.
Athens was outshot by Troy 20-8 on goal and 7-0 on corners during the evening.
Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow put together a solid night in between the posts, and despite giving up three goals, recorded 16 saves.
On the other end, Madelyn Seeley would keep Athens scoreless, rejecting all eight shots sent her way.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday with Troy hosting Towanda at 4:30 p.m. while Athens hosts Wyalusing at 5:30 p.m.
Odessa-Montour 10, Tioga 1
ODESSA – The Tioga girls soccer team suffered a 10-1 defeat on Thursday when they traveled to take on Odessa-Montour.
O-Mwould net five first-half goals in comparison to only one from Tioga, who would get their lone score of the night from Erica Bradley.
O-M would go on to score five more in the second half to bring the score to its final count of 10-1.
Hannah Nolan would score four first-half goals for the Odessa team while Sara Barr added a second-half hat trick.
Odessa would outshoot Tioga 18-6 on goal and 6-3 on corners.
Tioga goalkeeper Elyse Haney would record eight saves on the night.
Tioga will be back on the field on Saturday against Waverly at 7 p.m.
