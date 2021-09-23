DRYDEN — Waverly’s Nate Ackley was the highest-placing local runner, taking second with a time of 19 minutes, 11.50 seconds and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s John Garrison was third in 19:37.25 but it was Lansing that ran away with the five-team boys meet on Tuesday.
Lansing had the winner, Sam Bell, who ran the course in 18:34.18, and the fifth through eighth-place finishers to come away with 27 points. Dryden was second with 61 points, SVEC had 69 points for third and Waverly was fourth with 81 points. WHitney Point had runners but not a complete team.
Also scoring for SVEC were Nate Gillette in 12th overall with a time of 20:54.50; Brian Belanger, 17th overall in 21:42.47; Matt Finch, 18th overall in 21:46.35; and Caden Ruben, 19th overall in 21:46.97.
Waverly’s second and third finishers, Gavin Schillmoeller and Matt Atanasoff, were 13th and 14th overall, with respective times of 20:57.50 and 21:02.03. Also scoring for Waverly were Sam Vandyke, 21st overall with a time of 22:19.47; and Brayden Hurd, 32nd overall in 23:28.86.
Only Lansing and SVEC had complete teams with Lansing winning 15-40.
The highlight of the girls’ meet, though, was that Waverly’s Harper Minaker won with a time of 22:35.47 and teammate Elizabeth Vaughn was fourth in 24:04.87.
A local trio came in from 10th through 12th. SVEC’s Emma Haynes led her team, finishing in 25:02.38 with Waverly’s Olivia Nittinger 11th in 25:03.27 and SVEC’s Kristin Baker 12th in 25:07.45.
Also scoring for SVEC were Ayasha Schweiger, 15th in 26:44.30; Ashley Ellison, 19th in 27:04.38; and Olivia Secondo, 20th in 28:13.38.
Waverly’s Ally Barrett finished 22nd in 29:58.84.
Modified: Neither local team had a complete roster, but some individuals had good runs.
Boys
Waverly’s Chase Hine and Finn Williams went 1-2 in the boys’ race. Hine finished in 10:18.85 and Williams in 10:19.31.
Gage Maxwell paced SVEC with a fourth-place run in 10:56.27.
Waverly’s Lauren Gorsline had the best local finish, taking second with a time of 10:50.31.
Madelyn Ellison paced SVEC with a fifth-place finish in 12:16.60.
Tioga vs. Newark Valley, Thomas Edison, E.N.D.
TIOGA CENTER — Thomas Herd and Andrew Earley both notched top-five finishes with times of 20 minutes, 18 seconds and 20:57, respectively, but it was not enough for a team win, as Tioga fell to Newark Valley, 28-49.
Isaiah Fore finished the race in eighth place with a time of 22:18.
Will Slater ran a 25:03 and Colt Herrala ran 27:09 to complete Tioga’s top five.
Newark Valley’s Jonny Sherwood won the race with a time of 18:13.
Also running for Tioga were Dawson Philhower (34:04) and Reed Cook (40:29).
Edison and Elmira Notre Dame were incomplete.
Lexy Ward was the top finisher for the Tioga girls, who placed third out of four teams at the meet with 69 points.
Ward came in 10th place with a time of 28:40.
Kate Burrowes placed 12th, finishing in 30:08, while Emily Burrows took 14th with a 30:14. Brooke Delmage was right behind her with a time of 30:18.
Tioga’s other runners were Patience Card (34:48), Nicole DeBoer (36:12) and Sara Burrowes (36:20).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.