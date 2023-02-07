TIOGA — The Tioga wrestling squad cruised to the team title at the Section IV Division II “A” Qualifier inside the Tigers’ home gym on Saturday.
Tioga had six individual champions and the program is sending all 12 of its wrestlers to the Section IV Championships.
Jayden Duncanson, Gianni Silvestri, Tyler Roe, Caden Bellis, Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson all won titles on Saturday.
Tioga would get a second-place finish from Logan Bellis, while Kaydin Cole (110 pounds), Deakon Bailey (126) and Austin Babcock (285) finished fourth and both Levi Bellis (152) and Tate McCauley (215) took fifth to advance to sectionals.
The Tigers won the team title with 240.5 pounds, which was well ahead of second-place Walton-Delhi with 160 points.
“I think it’s good preparation for next weekend. It’s hard to get high or low about this weekend’s results because it’s a qualifier. The real results will be next week, and I think we put ourselves in a nice position to have a great weekend,” said Tioga coach Kris Harrington of his team’s performance.
Tioga won five straight titles from 118 pounds to 145 pounds, and then finished it up with a championship at 160.
Jayden Duncanson won the 118-pound title with an 18-2 technical fall over Odessa-Montour’s Lucas Hoffman.
Silvestri, the top-ranked wrestler in the state, took the 126-pound crown with a strong 7-2 win over No. 2 ranked Trevor Cortright of Chenango Valley.
The two-time defending state champ from Tioga hit a five-point move early in the match, and added a takedown late to secure the impressive win.
Roe was dominant in his victory at 132 pounds as he built a big lead before getting the fall over Marathon’s Brendan Gumaer.
In the 138-pound title match, Caden Bellis rolled to a 22-8 major decision victory over Wyatt Meade of Unatego-Unadilla Valley.
Drew Macumber finished off the stretch of titles with a 3-0 win over Lansing’s Owen Emmick at 145 pounds.
After a one match break, the Tigers got back on top of the podium when Ousmane Duncanson pinned Owego Free Academy’s Bobby Struble at 160 pounds.
Tioga’s Logan Bellis battled Norwich’s Maverick Beckwith in the 102-pound final as the two would end up going to overtime. Bellis would find himself on his back in a scramble position and Beckwith earned the fall and the title.
The Section IV Division II Championships will be held Saturday at the Broome County Arena.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.