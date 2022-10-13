Game Commission seats filled
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is back to a full complement, with every seat on the board filled, including a newly established District 9 seat.
The state Senate recently approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s appointments of Todd A. Pride and Robert C. Schwalm to four-year terms on the Board of Commissioners.
Pride, of Cochranville, Chester County, was selected from District 8, which now includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. The position had been vacant since former Commissioner Brian Hoover’s term expired.
Schwalm, of Bethlehem, Lehigh County, was selected for the newly created District 9 seat, which covers Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.
While commissioners are selected from districts throughout the Commonwealth to ensure uniform representation of citizens, once appointed, they represent all Pennsylvanians.
Pride is the first African-American appointed to the board.
Moose migrating into Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate.
Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to the 1950s, but about a decade ago, observations began to climb in the northeast corner of the state.
By 2018, the Nevada Department of Wildlife estimated there were somewhere between 30 and 50 moose in the state. Now, their numbers total well above 100, according to department biologist Kari Huebner.
State wildlife officials say it’s the first time a big game species has made a comeback in Nevada without a concentrated relocation effort.
“We did absolutely nothing. It’s like the moose have chosen us,” Huebner told the Reno Gazette Journal. “It’s something they’ve done completely on their own.”
In the past three years, the department has collared seven cows and three bulls to better understand the largest member of the deer family. Two of them winter in Nevada and summer in Idaho, while the others are full-time residents of Nevada.
Since 2020, the collared female cows have given birth to four sets of twins, including one set this year.
They’re likely migrating over from southern Idaho and western Utah, where populations are swelling. Idaho’s moose population is pushing 12,000, and Utah has about 3,000.
Hunter survives grizzly mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan hunter suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said.
Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the attack. Troopers said in an online post that hey were able to transport him to a waiting ambulance in the community of Glennallen.
Kuperus and his fellow hunters surprised the female grizzly with three cubs while hunting in the upper East Fork Indian River area, troopers said.
The sow mauled Kuperus in the attack about 60 miles north of Glennallen, but troopers say he was able to stop and deter the attack with the pepper spray, also called bear spray.
Troopers responded to the scene via a state aircraft. The PA-18 Super Cub was able to land on a nearby ridge top, and they transported him to the ambulance in Glennallen, located about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.