Tioga opens its 2021 season on the road with a Section IV Division VI contest against Sidney.
Expectations are sky high in Tigers Country as Tioga brings an experienced line and experience in the backfield to the turf in Sidney.
Sidney lost a lot of seniors from the 2020 version of the Warriors.
“What we know about Sidney is that they can put points on the board,” said Tioga Coach Nick Aiello, who added that they go no huddle and throw the ball a lot. “in their last game there were 186 plays. In our last game there were 137. That’s the kind of game we’ve been preparing for all season; trying to get in shape knowing that you could go into halftime and still have 100 plays to play.”
Tioga returns star running back and linebacker Emmett Wood, but he is not a one-man show. The Tigers, aerially challenged at times over the last decade, have a presumptive starter at quarterback in Caden Bellis who can sling it and a strong group of receivers led by Ethan Perry and Gavin Godfrey. That could spell trouble for opponents and keep them from stacking the box to stop Wood.
Sidney lost a lot up front from the team that went 3-3 in the spring of 2021, but the Warriors will always be a tough out.
The teams will meet at 7 p.m. tonight.
