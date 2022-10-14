WAVERLY — There was no question when it came to which contest would be named this week’s Morning Times’ Game of the Week. From the beginning of the season everyone knew when Week 7 rolled around it would be this showdown between defending state champion Chenango Forks and their biggest rival in Section IV, the Waverly Wolverines.
Waverly enters tonight’s contest with a perfect 6-0 record, while Chenango Forks comes in with a 5-1 record, the lone loss coming to powerhouse Maine-Endwell.
The Wolverines are led by standout quarterback Joey Tomasso. The junior has connected on 84 of 127 passes for 1,281 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall.
Tomasso’s top target is junior wide receiver Jay Pipher, who has caught 28 balls for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging just over 100 yards per game.
Carter George is another key wide receiver for the Wolverines with 16 catches for 245 yards and three scores. Other targets for Tomasso will be Jake VanHouten (13 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD), Isaiah Bretz (16 catches, 144 yards, 2 TDs) and Nate DeLill (8 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD).
When they go to the run game, Tomasso has proven to be a dual threat QB as he has run for a team-high 228 yards and four scores.
The Wolverines will also hand the ball to Kaleb Bechy (146 yards, 4 TDs), Pipher (205, 3 TDs) and Braeden Hills (150 yards, 1 TD).
Defensively, the Wolverines are powered by a strong front seven with Connor Stotler (66 tackles) and Ty Beeman (62 tackles) leading the way.
Special teams have also been strong for Waverly with Ryan Clark making 28 of 31 extra points and 2 of 3 field goals, while also often forcing the opposition into tough starting field positions on kickoffs.
In the weeks since that 34-21 loss to M-E, Forks has picked up wins over Susquehanna Valley (33-14) and Chenango Valley (62-7).
The Blue Devils are led by running back Antony Arciolla, who has run the ball 136 times this season for 672 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Forks will also hand the ball to Finn Stark (242 yards and three TDs) and Maddox Thornton (275 yards and two TDs).
Quarterback Grady Stark is also a threat tonight against Waverly. He has thrown for 427 yards and six touchdowns, while also running for 188 yards and another score.
When he goes to the air, his top targets are Finn Stark, Thornton and Stephen Samsel.
Finn Stark also has three interceptions this year on defense and will be looking to cause problems against Tomasso and the Wolverines in the secondary.
Tonight’s game, which could be a preview of the Section IV Class C championship game next month, kicks off at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Waverly.
Athens at Canton
CANTON — The undefeated Canton Warriors will face one of their toughest opponents so far this season when they host the 5-2 Athens Wildcats tonight.
Both teams are coming off blowout wins last Friday. Athens beat North Penn-Mansfield 55-0 and Canton rolled to a 73-6 win over Montgomery.
The Wildcats and Warriors have faced common opponents in NP-M, Wellsboro, Wyalusing and Towanda so far this year, in which they have gone a combined 8-0.
Athens’ losses have come to Executive Education Academy in Week 1 and Troy in Week 5.
The Athens offense faces a difficult challenge against a Canton defense that has not allowed more than 18 points in a game this season.
That occurred in Week 1 against Union, and since then, the Warriors have let up just 19 points in six games.
Quarterback Mason Lister leads the Wildcat offense.
So far this season, he has completed 76 of 125 attempts for 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 138 yards and two scores on the ground.
Lister’s top target this season has been Luke Horton, who has 20 receptions for 380 yards and seven touchdowns.
Caleb Nichols, Josh Martin and Xavier Watson have all added two TD receptions.
Nichols spearheads the Athens run game. He has rushed for 479 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 carries.
He is complemented by Kolsen Keathley, who had 258 yards and five scores on 18 carries.
The Athens defense will be going up against one of the top rushing attacks in the state.
Riley Parker leads the Warriors offense with 792 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, all on just 53 carries.
He is joined in the backfield by Weston Bellows (136 yards, 3 TD), Hudson Ward (86 yards, 4 TD), Hayden Ward (106 yards, 3 TD), Holden Ward (191 yards, 3 TD) and Michael Davis (234 yards, 2 TD).
Bellows leads the Warriors with 241 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions, and Hayden Ward has caught eight passes for 98 yards and a score.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Canton is set for 7 p.m.
SVEC at Tioga
TIOGA — The 2-4 Spencer Van-Etten/Candor Eagles travel tonight to take on the undefeated Tioga Tigers as they look to move to 7-0 on the 2022 season.
Tioga is coming off their most lopsided victory of the year — demolishing Sidney at home by a score of 60-0.
The offense racked up 443 total yards and scored at will during the first half before taking their foot off the gas pedal late.
The Tioga offense has churned out nearly 2,400 yards this season and has scored a staggering 50.8 points per game.
Their offense is led by Caden Bellis under center — who has racked up 692 yards passing with 216 yards on the ground and scored 13 total touchdowns.
The Tigers also have a plethora of home run hitters on their offense, and Drew Macumber has been the lead back with 452 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 11.3 yards per carry.
Ousmane Duncanson has been the other star running back for the Tigers and has 410 yards rushing on over 15 yards per attempt to go with 11 touchdowns.
Their receivers have been paced by Valentino Rossi — who has 11 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns.
Evan Sickler has been a do-it-all player and has racked up 250 yards on just 15 touches while reaching paydirt four times.
On defense, the Tigers have allowed just over eight points per contest while forcing nine turnovers.
They are led by their strong linebacking unit of Macumber, Duncanson and Bellis, who have over 150 total tackles on the year.
Their opponent in the SVEC Eagles are coming off their best performance of the 2022 season, and after a rocky start have found their groove on both sides of the ball.
SVEC racked up a 50-0 win over Bainbridge-Guilford last week and after a 0-2 start to the year have gone 2-2 in their past four contests.
In their win last week, SVEC racked up over 500 yards of total offense and held their opponent to just 75 yards — both season-bests for the Eagles.
The run game that struggled earlier in the year was in full force during the win as they punished the Bobcats for 432 yards on 42 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns on the year.
They were led by stellar performances from Parker Robinson, who netted 106 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and Pavel Jofre, who had 99 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Jacek Teribury recorded 80 yards passing and 98 yards rushing with a touchdown as well.
The Eagles have scored over 24 points per game this season with their defense allowing just over 30 points per game.
The Tioga team and SVEC share two common opponents this season in Sidney and Bainbridge-Guilford.
Both the Tigers and the Eagles blew out these opponents, with Tioga beating Sidney 60 and the Bobcats 55-6 — while SVEC beat Sidney 48-26 and the Bobcats 50-0.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.