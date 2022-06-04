CORNING — Former Tioga Central standout Dakota Skinner has been named the next head coach of the Corning Community College baseball team.
Skinner previously was the head baseball coach at Broome Community College (2021-2022) and was an assistant baseball coach at Keuka College from 2018 until 2021. He helped lead Keuka to two conference final fours.
Skinner, a 2018 Keuka College graduate, played four years for the Wolves. He was a standout student-athlete, earning North Eastern Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete honors all four years.
In 2017, Skinner set a new Keuka College record with 58 hits in a season. He also owns a program best 21-game hitting streak, he finished the year with a .436 batting average and was named first team All-North Eastern Athletic Conference and was named third-team All-New York from the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.
Skinner concluded his career with another All-NEAC selection as a senior and finished with a .382 batting average, third best in the program’s history. He was the first player for Keuka College to be twice named Academic All-American, receiving third team honors in both 2017 and 2018.
Skinner also succeeded off the field, earning North Eastern Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete honors all four years. He was also named the NEAC Male SAAC Member of the Year in 2018. Skinner also received the Nancy Wightman Outstanding Leadership Award in 2018 which is awarded to a senior student-athlete that displays the same leadership capabilities of the Keuka College Hall of Fame coach.
During his time with Tioga’s baseball team, Skinner was a Morning Times’ Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the NYSPHSAA Class C All-State fourth team as a senior.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Skinner and his new job in a future edition of the Morning Times.
