WAVERLY – The Waverly girls swim team picked up a 94-86 victory on Thursday over Dryden at home winning eight of 11 events.
Waverly would take two relay wins, with the team of Mira Kittle, Elizabeth Robinson, Emma Vanderhoof, and Lauryn Welles winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:11.22.
They would also take first in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Kittle, Welles, Lee Sophia, and Sophia Desisti taking the top spot with a season-best time of 1:51.43.
In the individual events, Desisti would claim two top spots with a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a personal best time of 2:42.07 and the 100-yard freestyle (59.55).
Also picking up two individual victories was Kittle, who took first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.34) and the 100-yard fly (1:04.97) which was good for the third-best time in program history.
Josie VanDyke captured first in diving with a personal-best score of 192.75 while Sophia took the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.67 to round out the winners for Waverly.
Also recording personal best times in the meet were Sophie Williams in the 200 freestyle (3:01.89), Josie VanDyke in the 200 individual medley (3:01.22), Sophia Lee in the 50-yard freestyle (28.67 and the 100 freestyle (1:05.64), Welles in the 50-freestyle (28.87) and 100-breaststroke (1:33.31), Sydney Rosenbloom in the 50 freestyle (37.14) and the 100 backstroke (1:43.85), Lee), Brinn Cooney 100 freestyle (1:19.94) and Isabella Root in the 100 freestyle (1:25.14) and 100 backstroke (1:43.85).
Waverly is back in the water on Sept. 27 on the road against Southern Cayuga starting at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.