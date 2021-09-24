ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats have been riding a rollercoaster this season. Win a game, lose a game. Repeat.
Wyalusing had a field day against Montrose. Then again, the only teams that haven’t feasted on the Meteors are the two teams (Riverside and Old Forge) they’ve forfeited to. In the three games played so far this season, beginning with a 64-0 loss to Wyalusing, Montrose has no points scored and has given up 139 points (46.3 points per game).
Other than that, the news out of Ram Country hasn’t been good. Wyalusing has scored 46 points and allowed 125. That’s an average of 15 ppg. for and 42 ppg. against.
Back Brian Arnold leads the offense. He has 253 yards rushing with five TDs on 53 runs. QB Blake Morningstar has been up and down. He has hit 32 of 82 passes for 501 yards with five TDs but six picks. When he does connect it’ll likely be with Nolan Oswald (16-329-3).
Athens’ offense starts with tailback Shayne Reid and QB Mason Lister.
Lister has hit on 27 of 49 passes for 313 yards with four TDs and two interceptions. Karter Rude has been his best target and “home run hitter” with JJ Babcock, Reid, Matt Machmer, Chris Bathgate and Kolsen Keathley in the mix.
The Wildcats have been very good on defense, holding Troy to 12 points and South Williamsport to seven, both in losses, and have allowed just 25 points (6.5 per game) so far this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.