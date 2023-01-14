TOWANDA — Towanda hosted both the Athens Wildcats and Jersey Shore swimmers on Thursday where both the Athens boys and girls picked up overall wins while the Towanda boys also captured a win over Jersey Shore.
The boys' meet was headlined by Athens, who finished 2-0 and dominated the pool with two relay event wins and six individual victories on the day.
In the individual events, Ethan Denlinger, Ethan Hicks, and Chris DeForest would take home two first-place finishes each.
Denlinger took home first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:41.07) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.63).
Towanda would post second-place finishes in both of those events, with Nate Spencer finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:47.22) and Alex Lantz taking second in the 500-yard freestyle (6:16.79).
Chris DeForest took home the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle (24.08) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.46).
Right behind Chris DeForest in the 50-yard freestyle was Towanda’s Dan Storrs (31.34) and teammate Josh Leonard (1:03.94), who tied with Towanda’s Eric McGee (1:03.94) for second in the 100-yard freestyle.
Hicks took home first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.19), with Towanda’s Luke Tavini (2:19.94) finishing right behind.
Hicks also nabbed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.57) with Towanda’s McGee (1:20.36) right behind.
Ryan Gorman (1:10.02) and Joe Blood (1:20.23) finished one-two in the 100-yard butterfly for Athens as well.
Spencer picked up the lone Towanda individual win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.22), with Athens’ Gorman (1:21.75) finishing in second place.
Treyvon Simpson also took home a first-place finish in the diving event.
Towanda picked up one more win on the day in the relay events, with the team of Tavani, Lantz, McGee, and Spencer taking the top spot in the 400-yard freestyle (4:13.08).
Athens won the other relay events, with Gorman, Leonard, Andrew DeForest, and Chris DeForest finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:49.60).
Hicks, Gorman, Andrew DeForest, and Leonard took the top spot in the 200-yard medley relay (1:57.73) to round out their win.
For the girls, Athens mirrored the boys team's success with an equally impressive day in the water, winning five individual events and sweeping the relays on the day.
The team of Olivia Cheresnowsky, Elizabeth Denlinger, Taylar Fisher, and Taegan Williams took first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:08.44.
Evelyn Panek, Denlinger, Cheresnowsky, and Taegan Williams also took first place as a team in the 200-yard freestyle relay clocking in at 1:54.65.
Fisher, Emily Marshall, Grace Cobb, and Elizabeth Denlinger finished off the sweep of the relays with a win in the 400-yard freestyle (4:24.44).
In the individual events, Athens took home five top spots, with Williams leading the way with wins in the 500-yard freestyle (5:54.03) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.22).
Right behind her in those events was teammate Cobb in the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.24), and Towanda’s Juliana Varner in the 500-yard freestyle (6:27.84).
Cheresnowsky finished in first place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.50) followed by teammate Elizabeth Talada (1:22.35) in second place.
Cheresnowski also took second in the 100-yard freestyle event (1:01.96).
Elizabeth Denlinger took the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.59), with teammate Emily Marshall (1:27.33) taking second.
Taylor Fisher was the last Athens swimmer to grab a top spot, finishing first in the 200-yard Individual medley (2:36.85) with fellow Wildcats Marshall in second (2:50.19).
Fisher also captured a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.89).
Though the Towanda girls’ didn’t come away with a team-win, Marissa Wise took an individual win in the 50-yard freestyle (28.39), followed by Athens’ Evelyn Panek (28.64), who took second place.
Both Athens and Towanda will be back in the pool next week as they face each other in Athens on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
