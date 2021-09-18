TIOGA — Scoring at the end of a half is a great advantage. Already up 6-0, Tioga put another score on the board with 2:50 to go in the first half, but it took a good defensive play and a third-quarter tally to put Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in a bind.
In the end, it was a bind the Seneca Indians couldn’t escape and Tioga went on to a 27-14 win.
“This is a nice win,” said Tioga Coach Nick Aiello. “When you’re in against a good opponent in a big game and you can put four touchdowns on the board — that seems to be the magic number and we were able to do that tonight.
The game couldn’t have started better for the Tigers. After getting a three-and-out on Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour’s first possession, Tioga went 76 yards in 10 plays with Emmett Wood punching it in from the one. In all, 41 of the drive’s yards came on two of Caden Bellis passes, 28 yards to Valentino Rossi and 13 to Cobe Whitmore.
That opened up some running lanes and the Tigers took advantage.
After a turnover on downs and a punt by WG/OM, Tioga started out on an impressive nine-play 79-yard march — overcoming a 10-yard holding penalty — with a lot of Wood and Gavin Godfrey worked in. The pair combined for 56 yards on eight runs. The big play, other than Wood punching the ball in from four yards out, was a 30-yard Bellis to Whitmore pass that put the ball at the Seneca Indians’ 4-yard line.
WGOM nearly turned the tide to start the second half when the Seneca Indians recovered an onside kick. After marching smartly down the field, it looked like Tioga’s lead would be cut in half. Then the Tigers stripped the ball from the hands of Travon Jones at the Tigers 1-yard line. The threat ended when Matt Wilson dropped on it in the end zone.
“That was big,” said Aiello. “If they score there it’s a different ball game. Then we answered with a score. We got a break and we were able to capitalize. That’s indicative of what you want out of a team.”
The yards came easy for Tioga on the ensuing 80-yard possession. Wood started with a 27-yard run and Whitmore took a pass from Bellis for 32 more.Three plays later, Wood went 16 yards for the score and a 21-0 lead.
Facing three TD deficit, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour finally dented Tioga’s defense on an 11-play, 74-yard drive.
Quarterback Cameron Holland was 3-for-3 for 32 yards, hitting three different receivers along the way. Jones caught the last pass for a four-yard TD strike and the Seneca Indians were back in business. — so they thought.
As a good team will do, Tioga answered right back. After a first down, Bellis hit Ousmane Duncanson with the pass and the sophomore went 44 yards to the 3-yard line. Gavin Godfrey took it home from there. with 10:09 left in the game
Eating clock is good if you have a lead. Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour didn’t exhibit a sense of urgency on its ensuing possession, consuming 4:43 of clock on a 13-play, 64-yard drive. By the time Adam Pastore corralled a Holland pass in the end zone, the clock read 5:34.
Tioga recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock from there.
Tioga out-gained WGOM 388-234.
Wood had 143 yards on 20 carries for Tioga and Bellis was 6-of-9 for 147 yards through the air.
Tioga will play Delhi at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
