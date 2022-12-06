TIOGA CENTER — The Waverly Lady Wolverines improved to 2-0 on the season with a 62-13 win over a shorthanded Tioga team in IAC girls basketball action on Tuesday evening.
Waverly jumped out to a 21-2 lead after the opening quarter and held the host Tigers scoreless in the second quarter to take a 42-2 lead into the break.
Addison Westbrook led the way for Waverly with 15 points and six steals.
Kennedy Westbrook added 12 points, while Paige Robinson finished with 10 points and six steals.
Also for the Wolverines, Peyton Shaw and Brilynn Belles each finished with seven points. Alyvia Dadonna added two points and eight rebounds; and Ashlen Croft hauled in five rebounds to go along with four points.
Tioga, which had only six players suited up on Tuesday, was led by Reese Howey with seven points. Lily Mesler added four points and Jenna Miner had two points in the loss.
Waverly will host Hornell on Saturday, while Tioga will visit Spencer-Van Etten on Friday night.
Athens 54, Cowanesque Valley 23
WESTFIELD — The Athens Lady Wildcats basketball team picked up a big win over the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians by a score of 54-23.
Athens used a huge 23-point first quarter to take an early 23-12 advantage and never looked back throughout.
The win was No. 325 in the legendary career of Athens coach Brian Miller.
Athens had three double-digit scorers in the effort, with Addy Wheeler pouring in a game-high 16 points and knocking down two three-pointers.
She scored 13 of those points in the first-quarter blitz.
Emma Bronson added 12 points, Karlee Bartlow scored 10, and Natalee Watson netted eight.
Both Sara Bronson and Kendra Merrill chipped in two points.
The now 2-2 Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to take on the NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
Towanda 37, Sayre 13
SAYRE — Towanda picked up their first win of the year against the Sayre Lady Redskins in a 37-13 victory.
Towanda was paced by a game-high 14 points from Paige Manchester, who knocked down two triples on the night.
Eliza Fowler also hit two triples on her way to an eight points outing for the Lady Black Knights.
Sayre was led by Rylee Lantz, who netted four points, and Lizzy Shaw, who added three.
The now 1-1 Towanda team will be back in action next week on Tuesday when they host the Canton Warriors at 7:30 p.m.
Sayre’s next contest is on Thursday at home against Elk Lake at 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wellsboro 51, Sayre 12
WELLSBORO— The Sayre wrestling team opened their season with a loss against Wellsboro by a score of 51-12.
Sayre and Wellsboro wrestled just six matches, with Sayre getting wins from Connor Garrison and Damion Barrett, both by pins.
Garrison pinned Gavyn Jelliff in 1:58 at 121 pounds, while Barrett decked Alyssa Chilson in just 43 seconds at 133 pounds.
Sayre will host Williamson next Tuesday.
