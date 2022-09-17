SPENCER — The SVEC Eagles hosted the Sidney Warriors for Spencer-Van Etten’s Homecoming game on Friday night, and quarterback Jacek Teribury launched a strong campaign to be named king, rushing for 175 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 48-26 victory.
SVEC won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
On their first play from scrimmage, Teribury handed to Pavel Jofre who rumbled down the left sideline for a 59-yard touchdown. Teribury ran in the two-point conversion for the quick 8-0 lead.
The Eagles struggled to stop the Warriors in the first half and Sidney answered every early score from the Eagles.
A failed onside kick attempt gave Sidney the ball with good field position. Eight plays later, Dylan Easton crossed the goal line for six, making the score 8-6.
Teribury and Jofre combined for 75 yards on the next possession. Teribury ran around the right side to the sideline and then cut back to the middle, leaving defenders in his wake, to go up 14-6.
Sidney answered with a long touchdown pass to Logan Russo for six and a added two-point conversion by Russo as well. The game was tied at 14.
Teribury responded with a 56-yard rush for a touchdown to put the Eagles back in the lead.
Sidney battled back with a 91-yard drive for a touchdown. SVEC stopped the point after attempt at the one-yard line and kept the lead, 22-20
With under 4:00 left in the half, SVEC’s Shane Neal returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards to the Sidney two-yard line. On fourth down and three to the goal, Teribury ran around the left end, lowered his shoulder and drove through a Sidney defender for a touchdown.
The Eagle defense adjusted during halftime.
“Our defensive linemen were getting too far upfield,” SVEC coach Mike Chafee explained. “They were kicking us out, they were going underneath us. The second half, our guys starting driving their guys back.”
The Eagle defense held Sidney to just one score in the second half and it came on the final drive of the game.
Jofre kept the chains moving with 77 rushing yards in the second half. Teribury lit up the scoreboard, adding two more scores in the second half.
Chaffee had a bullish summation of Teribury’s play.
“He’s going to continue to get better and better,” Chafee said. “He’s got great vision. He’s patient. You’re going to be hearing his name the rest of the year.”
When the final siren sounded, the Eagles ran away with the 48-26 victory.
