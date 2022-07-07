SAYRE — The Waverly 7-8 All-Stars picked up their first win of the Gilbert Brown Tournament with a 14-5 over NEBALL on Wednesday night.
Waverly went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first on an RBI walk by Orlando Olglesby.
Liam Richardson made it 3-0 Waverly in the second with a two-RBI single.
Waverly added another run in the third, before plating five runs in the fourth inning.
Asher Reznicek, Spencer Avery and Robert Henderson all singles and scored in the inning, while Olglesby doubled and scored. Logan Naylor also singled in the inning, and Brody Payne walked and scored a run.
NEBALL got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with three RBI walks.
Waverly then responded with five more runs in the fifth — highlighted by an RBI double by Avery — to make the score 14-3.
NEBALL added two more runs in the fifth, at which point the game concluded due to time constraints.
Towanda 8, Tioga 4
ATHENS — The Towanda 7-8 All-Stars defeated Tioga 8-4 in the Gilbert Brown Tournament on Wednesday evening.
Tioga took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a pair of RBI walks, and added two more in the top of the third.
Towanda answered and took the lead with five runs in the bottom of third.
Kyson Dieffenbach, Cayson Vanderpool, Charles Roof, Riley Butts and Gabriel Ferraro all scored runs in the inning.
Dieffenbach and Madden Wickwire both crossed the plate for Towanda in the fourth to go ahead 8-4 before the game reached its two-hour time limit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.