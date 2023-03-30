Athens track squads roll to wins in season opener

ATHENS — The Athens track and field squads swept visiting North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
The Wildcat boys won 94-50, while the Athens girls earned a 116-29 win.
In the boys meet, Kolsen Keathley won four events to lead Athens.
Keathley won the 200 and 400 meters. He also joined Jaden Wright, Matt Driesbaugh and Jack Ryan to win the 400 relay.
The team of Keathley, Sean Peters, Ronel Ankam and Driesbaugh took first in the 1,600 relay.
Ankam also won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Peters took the 1,600 meter run.
The team of Peters, Ethan Hicks, Ryan Cook and Nate Prickitt won the 3,200 relay.
Wright won the 100 meters and Hicks took first in the 3,200.
Ethan Denlinger took first in the 800-meter run and also took first in the pole vault.
Josh Nittinger won the discus to help the Wildcats roll to the victory.
On the girls side of things, Mya Thompson, Emily Henderson, Sara Bronson and Abby Burgess all won three events to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Thompson won the 400 meters and took first in the long jump and triple jump.
Henderson took first in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Henderson, Burgess, Audrey Clare and Nevaeh Kalinowski won the 400 relay.
Burgess won the 100 and 200 meters, while Sara Bronson won the 1,600 meters and also took first in the 800 meters.
Sara Bronson teamed with Thea Bentley, Olivia Cheresnowsky and Ava Hughes to win the 3,200 meter relay.
Emma Bronson won the 3,200 meters and also joined Bentley, Addy Wheeler and Friend to win the 1,600 relay.
Clare won the pole vault, while Emma Pernaselli took first in both the shot put and javelin.
Athens will visit Canton on Tuesday.
Wellsboro sweeps Sayre
WELLSBORO — The Sayre boys and girls track and field squads fell to host Wellsboro on Tuesday.
The Wellsboro boys won 124-23 and the girls took down Sayre by a 92-34 count.
In the girls meet, Sayre freshman Kaitlyn Sutton won both the 100 and 200 meters.
Rose Shikanga won the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Lady Redskins, who got a win from Aubri Husted in the pole vault.
On the boys side of things, David Huang won the shot put and Hunter Kimball took first in the 1,600 meter run for the Redskins.
Sayre will visit Wyalusing on Tuesday.
Waverly opens season with strong performance
Micah Chandler and Jerrell Sackett both won three events to lead the Waverly boys track and field team on Tuesday in a non-scoring tri-meet against Spencer-Van Etten and Edison.
Chandler won the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles, while Sackett took the 200 meters.
The team of Chandler, Sackett, Kayleb Bechy and Treyton Moore won the 400 relay, and Sackett, Ralph Johnson, Peyton Fravel and Nate Peters won the 1,600 relay.
Bechy won the 100 meters, while Fravel took first in the pole vault and the team of Liam Wright, Josh Courtney, Braylon DeKay and Braeden Hills won the 3,200 relay.
Conner Stotler won the triple jump, while Ryan Clark took first in the shot put and Jacob Benjamin won the discus.
On the girls side of things, Harper Minaker and Natalie Garrity both won three events as Waverly took 12 of 15 events.
Minaker won the 1,500 meters and also teamed with Mackenzie Chamberlain, Makenzie Olmstead and Haylie Davenport to win the 3,200 relay.
Garrity took first in the 100 meters and the 200 meters. She would also join Abbey Knolles, Ally Barrett and Kennedy Westbrook to win the 400 relay.
Kennedy Westbrook, Davenport, Kelsey Ward and Barrett won the 1,600 relay, while Ward won the 400 meters and Chamberlain took the 400 hurdles.
Mackenzie LaForest won the discus for Waverly, which also got wins from Kiley Stillman in the high jump and Addison Westbrook in the pole vault.
Waverly will compete at the Molly Dry Invitational at Mansfield University on April 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.