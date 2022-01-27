WAVERLY — Tioga’s boys swept Watkins Glen and the Lady Tigers were swept by the Lady Senecas in IAC play Tuesday evening.

Boys

Tioga 4, Watkins Glen 0

Watkins Glen’s Mykal Cody had a 248 and a 215 as part of a 625 series that was the only 600 in the match.

Tioga, however, had too much depth tne rolled to the sweep. Tioga won the games 855-718, 895-727 and 904-659 to take the point for total pin count 2,654-2,104.

Dylan Slater led the Tigers with a 215 and a 204 as part of a 577 series. Bradley Webb finished off a 537 with a 212, Nick Slater rolled a 522 and Gage Cain ended up with a 512.

Also for Tioga, Frank Chapman had a 478 and Rocco Fariello ended with a 462.

Girls

Watkins Glen 4, Tioga 0

Three bowlers from each team topped the 400-pin mark but Watkins Glen had better depth.

Watkins Glen won the games 788-648, 667-649 and 688-662 and the total pin count 2,143-1,959.

Jaime Card paced Tioga with a 418 and Caroline Chapman had a 415.

Also for Tioga, BobbiJo Tarbox rolled a 385, Rachel Feeko had a 375; Ariana Hawley finished with a 348 and Allie Creller ended the day with a 337.

Alyiah Clink-Bentley led Watkins Glen with a 495 that styarted with a 199. Also throwing 400s for the Senecas were Ava Crown with a 448 and Maisie Robertson with a 423.

Tioga will hit the lanes again on Tuesday at Newark Valley.

