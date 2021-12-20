CORTLAND — The Waverly indoor track team sported impressive finishes at the 607 invite at SUNY Cortland on Saturday, including top finishes in three different events.
Those top finishers included Kelsey Ward in the 600m run, Haylie Davenport in the 1500m race walk, and the sprint medley relay; runners from that race included Harper Minaker, Kelsey, Ward, Natalie Garritty, and Davenport with her second win of the day.
Ward’s time of 1:54.99 was the best on the day in the medium-distance event. Davenport’s long-distance time came at 10:35.17. The winning relay team clocked in at 5:02.54 in a win against mostly IAC North schools.
The Wolverines also produced a bevy of second-place finishers in the invitational. The first of those included Minaker, who finished second in the 1000m run with a time of 3:38.02.
In the same event on the boys side, Sam Van Dyke turned in a runner-up finish with a time of 1:38.85. Also finishing second on the boys side of things was Micah Chandler in the 55m hurdles with a time of 10.03 seconds.
Emma Vanderhoof finished in the mile race walk with a time of 10:50.54. Van Dyke finished the competition with another second-place finish when he recorded 5’4” on the high jump. The team also saw two third-place finishes in the boys and girls relay events.
The Wolverines will now have nearly a two week break for the holidays, but will be back in action on Dec. 29. That is when they will be heading back to SUNY Cortland for the Quinney Invitational.
