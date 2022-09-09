TIOGA CENTER — Longtime Tioga volleyball coach Des Ford enters another season leading the Tigers with plenty of talent on the roster and an understanding that her team needs to put in the work to reach their potential.
“I just told them there’s potential, now we have to execute,” Ford said after the Tigers’ season-opening win over Watkins Glen.
Leading the way for the Lady Tigers will be seniors Reese Howey, Jordyn Babcock, Hailey Browne, Courtney Benjamin-Doyle, Megan Shumway and Kyra Bailey and junior Lily Mesler.
The Lady Tigers will also count on juniors Megan Vance, Sadi Parker, Kaitlyn Vasey-Hunt, Emily Bidwell, Haley Powell and Joslyn Maciak in 2022.
“It’s a great group of kids,” Ford said.
Ford once again stressed the importance of putting in the work during practice in order to succeed on the court when they get in some tough matches.
“There’s a lot of positives in this (group). We just have to put it together ... There’s going to be some competitive matches, so we’re going to have to work,” Ford said.
As far as goals, the Lady Tigers have plenty but for Ford, it’s all about improving day in and day out.
“We talked about goals, they gave me individual goals and they gave me team goals,” Ford said. “(For me) it’s about being successful but it’s also about really improving and becoming stronger as individuals and as a team in their skills.”
