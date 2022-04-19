Sayre baseball thumps Towanda Sports Staff Apr 19, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer delivers a pitch during Monday’s game against Towanda. Ryan Lemay/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WYSOX — Brayden Horton went a perfect 5-for-5 with five RBI for the Sayre baseball team in an 18-2 victory over Towanda on Monday afternoon.Brayden Horton and the rest of the Redskin offense combined for 16 total hits.The Redskins got the ball rolling early by scoring three runs in the first inning. David Northrup hit a 2-RBI single followed by an RBI single hit by Kannon VanDuzer. Luke Horton smashed a 2-RBI triple off the center field fence and VanDuzer hit a 2-RBI double to extend Sayre’s lead to 7-0 in the third inning.Towanda scored its first two runs in the third inning. Teagan Irish scored on an error and Octavius Chacona hit an RBI single in the third inningThe Redskins responded in fine fashion, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning. Brayden Horton hit an RBI single and a 2-RBI double in the inning. Zach Garrity also hit a 2-RBI double in the fourth inning for Sayre.The Redskins closed out the game in five innings.VanDuzer earned the win with a pitching line of five innings pitched, zero earned runs, and six strikeouts.Northrup and VanDuzer both went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Garrity, Luke Horton, and Jackson Hubbard all registered two hits and two RBI.Irish led Towanda with two hits, as Garrett Chapman and Chacona finished with one hit apiece.Sayre will host Wellsboro on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Towanda hits the road to face Northeast Bradford on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter. 