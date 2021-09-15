WAVERLY — The Wolverines boys soccer team notched its third victory of the season in impressive fashion with a 6-2 victory over Newark Valley. Charlie Larrabee recorded an impressive hat trick with a total of three goals and one assist.
Newark Valley was able to score first in each half, but Waverly found their footing each time. Brady Hill scored in the first minute and a half of the game while James Wales scored in the first 30 seconds of the second half.
“Newark Valley scored quickly on us in each half, catching us on our heels and not being aggressive enough,” said Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck. “They were able to get the ball through and finish with a couple nice shots.”
Scoring Waverly’s other three goals were Griff Schillmoeller, Alex Emanuel and Alex Emanuel. Schillmoeller also recorded an assist in the win. Waverly dominated in the shooting department, tallying 16 to Newark Valley’s six. Cameron McIsaac and Jonathan Searles had two saves each in goal for the Wolverines.
“I’m really happy with how we were moving the ball, and also with the boys’ movement off the ball,” added Ryck. “They were working together really well, and creating great opportunities, just playing really good soccer.”
Waverly now improves their record to 3-1 on the pitch, which is the team’s best start in recent memory. They will look to improve that feat on Thursday when they travel to Trumansburg for a 6:30 kickoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.