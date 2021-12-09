UNIVERSITY PARK — Last weekend’s Penn State-Lehigh wrestling match had a major Northern Tier League presence as three former local stars competed at Rec Hall.
Wyalusing grad Creighton Edsell helped the Nittany Lions rally for a 23-16 victory over Lehigh on Sunday.
Edsell, who was ranked 32nd in the nation at 165 pounds coming into the match, picked up a 2-1 win over returning national qualifier and 27th-ranked Brian Meyer. After the win, Edsell moved up to 27th and Meyer is now 28th in the Intermat rankings.
That win started a dominant finish for Penn State, which won the final four contested matches. Jordan Wood received a forfeit at heavyweight for the Mountain Hawks.
Earlier in the match, Troy grad Sheldon Seymour stepped onto the mat for Lehigh at 133 pounds and had defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young waiting for him.
The two-time state champion from Troy would drop a 19-7 major decision to the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the country.
Athens grad and Lehigh 184-pounder AJ Burkhart was also supposed to face a national champion, but No. 1 Aaron Brooks missed the match due to an illness.
Penn State sent out Donovan Ball, who earned a hard-fought 5-3 decision over Burkhart.
Also in Sunday’s match, Southern Columbia grad Jaret Lane made it four District IV wrestlers competing. Lane, a junior for Lehigh, earned an 11-3 major decision over Jake Campbell at 125 pounds.
The Nittany Lions now lead the series 72-34-3 and have won the last 11 duals in the series.
The Mountain Hawks will now pause for final exams and will return to action at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Fla., Dec. 20-21. Lehigh will face Central Michigan (4 p.m.) and No. 1 Iowa (8 p.m.) on Dec. 20 and will face an opponent to be determined on Dec. 21.
Penn State is now 5-0 overall while Lehigh falls to 3-2. The Nittany Lions will also venture to Niceville, Fla., for the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. The Lions battle Northern Iowa on Monday, Dec. 20, at 12 p.m. Eastern and Cornell immediately after at 2 p.m.
The Nittany Lions will then have one dual on Tuesday, Dec. 21, with the opponent and time to be determined. Penn State opens up Big Ten action on Friday, Jan. 7, when the Nittany Lions visit the Maryland Terrapins for a 7 p.m. dual in College Park, Md.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.