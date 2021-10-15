Athens cruises past Galeton

Athens’ Robert Forbes gains possession of the ball against Galeton.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over Galeton on Thursday.

Levent Van Helden opened up the scoring with a goal four minutes into the game, and Nate Quinn added another a few minutes later, with Daniel Horton assisting.

Mason Hughey scored with 26 minutes remaining in the first half, and Horton netted a goal with 12 minutes to go to give Athens a 4-0 lead at the half.

Quinn scored his second goal of the day just two minutes into the second half.

Korey Miller scored the final goal for Athens with eight minutes left in the contest.

Brayden Post picked up an assist on Quinn’s first goal and another on Miller’s.

Athens outshot Galeton 20-1, and held a nine to zero advantage in corner kicks.

Athens will travel to Millville for a match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

