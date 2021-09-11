A shirt spied some years ago read “My sport is your sport’s punishment.”
Cross country is a different breed of sport and cross country runners are also a breed apart. The good ones can be seen all year on our streets and many of those listed below are among them.
The sport usually had decent numbers in times past, but some teams have had trouble “fielding” a team in recent years. There are also signs of hope, though, as some teams that have been struggling for years now have at least enough athletes to compete.
———
SAYRE
It’s been a while since Sayre has been able to compete with a girls’ cross country team. Getting five girls to come out for the team has been a challenge for the small school. The boys had a good run a few years back, but have also struggled with numbers.
A rule change that went into effect last season will allow Sayre’s girls’ team to compete as a team this season, but the boys are still a runner short of being able to do the same.
The new rule allows teams with four runners to compete as a team by allowing he “fifth runner” to count as if he/she finished last. That means that in a dual where the opponent is fully staffed, the final runner from the team with four would place 12th. If the other four are good enough, that team could get a win.
Sayre has four ladies, so a win is possible.
Coach’s name/years coaching: Randy Felt 32 years
Assistant coach: Doug Ault
Newcomers: (Boys) Braylon DeKay, Andrew Panek. (Girls) Megan Flynn
Returning runners: (Boys) Riley Parrish. (Girls) Corey Ault, Deborah Shikanga, and Rose Shikanga
Thoughts on the team: “Our kids should be competitive in the league this season,” said Felt.
Graduates competing in college. Carrie Claypool – Mansfield University.
———
TIOGA
Tioga has also struggled with numbers. Such is not the case this season as Tigers Coach Jim Burrowes has been able to reload.
This season, there are enough returning runners to compete and enough experience to do so well.
Coach’s name: Jim Burrowes
Record last season: N/A — Scores were not kept last season.
Returning runners: (Boys) Seniors Jack Cary, Reed Cook, Colt Herrala, Dawson Philhower, and Zander Whitmore; and junior Thomas Hurd.
(Girls) Seniors Kate Burrowes and Nicole DeBoer; sophomores Sara Burrowes, Patience Card and Lexy Ward.
Newcomers: (Boys) Senior Will Slater, sophomore Casey Herrala and freshmen Andrew Earley and Isaiah Fore.
(Girls) Freshmen Emily Burrowes and Brooke Delmage.
Runners to watch: (Boys) Thomas Hurd and Andrew Earley
(Girls) Lexy Ward and Kate Burrowes
Thoughts on this year’s team: “I’m excited to have enough runners to have a scoring team for both the boys’ and girls’ squads.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Burrowes said that the league should be competitive, as usual.
———
ATHENS
The only local cross country program with a boys’ coach and a girls’ coach, it’s no surprise that Athens should be one of the area’s better cross country programs.
Both Wildcats teams are well stocked and ready to roar.
Coach’s name/years coaching: Mike Bronson/ seventh year
Assistant coaches: Mark Johnson, Caitlyn Padgett, Faith Howell
Newcomers: Ethan Hicks, Carter Lewis, Aiden Oldroyd, Pierce Oldroyd, Ryan Gorman and Lohith Kinthala.
Thoughts on the newcomers: “We have a really nice group of freshman, “said Bronson. “All of them have experience at the Junior High level.
He also said that he’s looking forward to seeing what they can do.
“We have pretty high expectations for this group, for this season as well as for their next four years. I think we will see some of them running in our top seven and having a real impact this season. I am really excited to see what these guys are going to do over the next four years.
Returning runners: Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline, Sander Bertsch, Brendan Jones, Izaak Hobday, Ethan Denlinger, Nate Prickitt
Thoughts on the returning runners: “We have a lot of experienced guys on the team this year,” said Bronson. “The boys have all put in a lot of work over the last few years, and especially this summer. They all have varsity experience, all of them have been in our top seven at some point over the last few years.”
Bronson noted that Anthony and Gorsline would have made States last year had it been a normal season.
Thoughts on the team: “We have a very experienced team, with some talented younger guys moving up from junior high,” said Bronson. “A lot of the guys made some really nice progress during track season. Every year our focus is on improving throughout the season and running our best at the end of the season, that hasn’t changed. We expect to be very competitive in the NTL and at the District 4 meet.
Thoughts on the league: Bronson said that the league is always competitive.
“Every week we need to be ready to compete, I don’t think you can ever take any teams in the NTL lightly,” said the coach. “As always, I am looking forward to lot of competitive league meets this year.”
Coach’s name: Scott Riley
Record last season: 5-5
Returning runners (girls):
Emma Bronson, Abby Prickitt, Cailyn Conklin, Emily Henderson and Thea Bentley,
Newcomers (girls): Sara Bronson
Runner to watch (girls):
Emma Bronson won the NTL Coaches Invite last season and had a very strong track and field season. Cailyn, Thea, Abby and Emily all gained valuable varsity experience last year which should help them this season.
Sara Bronson will be our lone freshman this season. She was a top junior highrunner in the NTL last season and will be a strong varsity contributor this season.
Thoughts on this year’s team:
We currently have a smaller team but what we have should be very competitive. They have been working really hard all summer and putting in summer miles. We would like to still add a few more girls to the roster to add some additional depth. It will be nice to see large invites again this season that we missed out on last year due to COVID. I feel that style of meet adds valuable race experience.
Thoughts on the league this season: I expect Troy and Wyalusing to be strong teams in the NTL as they have been the last few years as well as at the single A D4 meet
But like any season, a few key additions or a few athletes deciding to not return can have a huge impact.
There are likely to be several teams at the top of the league with some great individual and team competitions.
Graduates competing in college: Sophie Adams Misercordia
———
WAVERLY
With something to compete for at the end of the year, coach Nate Culver and his team are gearing up for a literal run to State Championships.
Coach’s name: Nate Culver
Key Runners: Boys — Nate Ackley, Gavin Schillmoeller, Sam VanDyke; Girls — Harper Minaker, Liv Nittinger, Liz Vaughn
Thoughts on the team: “We’ve got a lot of years of experience here, and we’re eager to get into it,” Culver said. “We’re excited to be back, and actually have States to run for and work for. We had a couple that would have made it last year if we had actually had States, and they’re back.”
Thoughts on the section: While some coaches want the easiest possible path to a championship, Culver hopes for a challenge.
“I’m hoping schools have a larger turnout, so the competition increases,” he said. “We have some big invites that will be nice for the kids.”
———
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN/CANDOR
The Spencer-Van Etten cross country team brings back an experienced squad with star runner Jon Garrison at the helm for the Panthers. With a competitive division, S-VE looks to focus on the season one week at a time. They will run against the Waverly Wolverines a week later on September 14.
Coach’s names: Bree Zagaria, Ron Miller
Returning runners (boys): Jon Garrison, Nathan Gillette, Brian Belanger, Liam Heiman, Caden Ruden, Alex Cox, Jack Jackson, Ben Dizer, Wyatt Stouffer, Zach Watson, Matt Fitch, Adon Bostwick,; (Girls) Olivia Secondo, Olivia Bennett,
Newcomers (boys): Kayley-May Davidson, Ashley Ellison, Dakota Jackman, Edward Rixford, Jayden Stone, Juan Parro, Zeke Foster, Taylor Brock.; (Girls) Kayley-May Davidson, Ashley Ellison, Emma Haynes. Ayasha Schweiger, Isabella, Kristin Baker.
Runners to watch: Jon Garrison, Nathan Gillette
Thoughts on this year’s team: “I think we have real potential to compete for the section this year as a team,” said SVEC Coach Ron Miller. “Jon Garrison should make it to states on his own. We are relatively young but we are a fun, hard working group of young men and women with a great deal of heart.
Thoughts on the league this season: Miller said that it should be fun and competitive.
