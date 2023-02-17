Troy’s Hinman embracing ‘win or go home’ mindset By PAT McDONALD Executive Sports Editor editor Feb 17, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Troy’s Jacob Hinman controls an opponent during a match earlier this season. Matt Patton/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TROY — Last February, Troy’s Jacob Hinman made it to the sectional finals before falling short in the title match.This year, Hinman is heading back to the North Section Championships and will look to take another step up the podium.Hinman enters sectionals as the third seed at 152 pounds, behind only Canton’s Hudson Ward and Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger.The Troy junior believes he has made some improvements since his last trip to sectionals.“I feel like my offense has just gotten a lot better, and my mentality going into a match (has improved),” Hinman said.Hinman has put in the work this season with a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Reese.“It’s been new and it has taken some adjusting. Different coaches have different styles, so it has taken some getting used to,” Hinman said.While there may be new coaches leading the way, this year’s Trojans squad is once again close on and off the mat.“We’re pretty close as a team. We have fun at practice sometimes and we get to work when we need to,” said Hinman.Hinman and the Trojans may have some fun in the room, but the Troy junior knows that it’s time to flip the switch as he heads into the postseason.“It’s win or go home,” he said. “I just have to keep my mind set on it, keep wrestling my best and try and make as few mistakes as possible.”Hinman is hoping to make some noise during the 2023 postseason.“I’m going to try and win (sectionals) ... That would be pretty cool,” said Hinman.The Troy grappler knows the North Section Championships will bring out plenty of fans, but that doesn’t really bother him.“I honestly don’t even notice the crowd when I’m wrestling. I kind of just tone it all out," he said.No matter where he ends up on the podium this weekend, Hinman is focused on just one thing — surviving and advancing."I think it would be pretty awesome to make regionals ... I'm just going to go as far as I can." Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT. 