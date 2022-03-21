GLENS FALLS, N.Y.— It all came together for the Newfield Trojans on Saturday night, as they captured their first state title in school history after a couple of close games and upsets as the four-seed in the Section IV tournament.
It seemed like they were never challenged in the New York State Class C championship against Stillwater from Section II in a 87-62 win.
“This was our goal in the beginning of the year when we knew we had a lot of talent on this team,” said Newfield senior Derek Pawlewicz. “I’m happy, coach is happy, and we’re going to celebrate this.”
Stillwater, with four sophomores in the starting five, kept up with Newfield early on offense. Though Jalen Hardison scored 13 points in the first quarter for Newfield, they kept the lead at 34-26 in favor of the Trojans at the halftime break.”
Newfield separated in the second half with their shooting as they finished with an impressive 11 three pointers compared to Stillwater’s four.
Leading the game in scoring was Hardison with 28 points. Sophomore Austin Jenny had 19 in the win while junior Zach Taylor had 17. All three of those players will be back next season.
It was the first state title in school history, after being to the big game twice before. It was also the first season as a Head Coach for Mike Nembhard.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” said Nembhard. “This is what we set our goal out to be and I’m just so proud of our guys.”
Millbrook 55, Newark Valley 46
TROY, N.Y. – The Newark Valley Cardinals were a dominant team all season and fell just short of the finish line in a 55-46 loss to Millbrook from Section one in the Class C New York state championship game.
The Cardinals got to the final game in style as they took down the No. 2 team in the state Duanesburg with ease by a score of 68-40. On Sunday morning, they just ran out of gas.
The backbreaker was the third quarter for the Cardinals. After they got within two, Millbrook went on a 10-2 run to jump out to a 45-35 which was good enough to be a safe distance the rest of the way.
Gracie Gardner and Taylor Benjamin put down 13 and 12 points respectively in the loss for the Cardinals.
With the loss, the Cardinals finish 24-2 on the season, while Millbrook wins its second state title since 2018.
