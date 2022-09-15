ATHENS — In a defensive battle on Wednesday, the Athens Wildcats fell short at home to Wellsboro by a score of 2-1 in overtime.
Wellsboro’s Jack Poirer would strike first for the Hornets with 22:56 left in the first half, but from that point on, both defenses would tighten up, with score remaining at 1-0 at the break.
The second half would be more of the same until the Wildcats (4-3) started to surge back.
The defense, anchored by goalkeeper Grant Liechty, would come up big multiple times to keep their hopes of a comeback alive.
Leichty would come up with several high-difficulty saves in the period that gave his team a chance down the stretch.
Leichty recorded a five total saves on the night while allowing two total goals.
Brayden Post would come up clutch for Athens with just under 12 minutes left, as Levent Van Helden would find his teammate who scored to even things up at one apiece with time dwindling.
The Athens offense would have a few opportunities late to score but was unable to connect as the game would need extra time to be decided.
In the overtime period, Wellsboro’s Caden Smith would find an inch of daylight at the net on a pass from Poirier, and with just under three minutes left in the period, connected on the game-winner to lift the Hornets to a 2-1 victory.
Wellsboro outshot Athens 12-8 on goal, and Athens had the advantage in corners by a count of 8-7 while both teams recorded seven direct kicks in a physical contest.
Athens will look to bounce back in their next contest on Saturday at 11 a.m. when they host Midd-West.
