Athens sends two to D4 finals

Milton’s Chris Aviles, left, and Athens’ Jaden Wright stretch across the finish line in the Class 2A 100-meter dash semifinals at the District 4 Track and Field Championships Thursday at Williamsport High School.
WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens boys and girls track teams traveled to Williamsport to compete on day one the District IV Championships on Thursday. Jaden Wright and Hannah Walker each advanced to the finals on Saturday.
Other Athens athletes will join Wright and Walker for the remainder of the championships on Saturday, along with Sayre’s Mason Hughey.
Boys
Wright qualified for the 100 finals with a time of 11.57, and teammate Kolsen Keathley took 19th with a time of 12.08.
In the 110 hurdles, Levi Kuhns took 13th with a time of 17.30, and Ronel Ankam took 23rd with a time of 22.34.
Josh Martin took 21st in the javelin with a throw of 130 feet.
The 4x800 team put themselves on the podium with an eighth place finish by team members Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger, and Kyle Anthony.
Girls
Athens had the only local girls team competing in Class AAA.
Walker earned a spot in Saturday’s finals in the girls 100 hurdles with a time of 17.16 seconds, and teammate Emily Henderson took 13th with a time of 18.53.
Jenny Ryan was 14th and Addy Wheeler finished 15th in the 100 dash with times of 14.23 and 14.54, respectively.
Hanah Earls finished 10th in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 5inches.
Emma Pernaselli took 12th in the javelin with a throw of 91-3.
In the shot put, Olivia Bartlow finished 6th with a throw of 30-8, Pernaselli threw 27-6 to place 12th, and Earls took 15th with a throw of 24-8-inches.
In the triple jump, Taylor Walker was sixth and Mya Thompson finished seventh with jumps of 31-7 3/4 inches and 31-7, respectively.
Their 4x800 meter relay team of Emma Bronson, Sara Bronson, Thea Bentley, and Mya Thompson took fourth with a time of 10:10.79
