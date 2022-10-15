WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night, falling 14-13 to Chenango Forks in a matchup between two of the top teams in New York.
Home-field advantage in the Section IV playoffs was likely on the line, and though the Wolverines looked good early, the Blue Devils prevailed.
“It’s a close game and they’re a good team,” Waverly coach Jason Miller said. “The positive is we know we can compete with them.”
After both teams punted on their first possession, Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso ran 58 yards for a would-be touchdown that was negated by a holding penalty.
Though the Wolverines converted on a fourth down to keep the drive alive, they would ultimately be forced to punt again.
Tomasso would break another long run for a touchdown — this time from 75 yards out — and it would stand.
With 10:34 to go in the second quarter, Waverly led 6-0.
Tomasso later capped off a 51-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Waverly a 13-0 lead with three minutes to go in the half.
Tomasso finished the game with 150 rushing yards on 20 attempts, and added 72 yards through the air.
Faced with a long field and little time on the clock, the Blue Devils put together a 90-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown catch by Stephen Samsel with two seconds remaining in the first half.
A successful two-point conversion made the score 13-8 going into the break.
The Wolverines forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half and were left with good field position.
Tomasso then hit Jake VanHouten for a 39-yard gain to eclipse 5,000 career passing yards.
The play gave Waverly a first-and-goal at the ten-yard line, but the drive stalled and resulted in no points.
With three minutes to go in the third quarter, Waverly once again failed to score after a trip to the red zone.
“We left a lot of points off the board there in the second half, and that’s it,” Miller said.
The Wolverine defense continued to hold tough, but Chenango Forks took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Boyle with six minutes to go.
Waverly’s defense stepped up and stopped the two-point try to keep the score at 14-13, but the first play of the next drive was an interception.
“I thought we played outstanding defense,” Miller said. “I wish we had a couple plays here and there back.”
The Wolverines forced another punt and had one more chance on offense, but could not convert on fourth down with just over a minute to go.
It was the final nail in the coffin to conclude a frustrating second half for Waverly.
“I thought we would produce more opportunities in the second half, especially attacking the middle of the field, but we didn’t,” Miller said. “We didn’t execute, but we’ll learn from it.”
Miller is confident that his team will learn from the loss.
“One thing is that we’ll learn from film what they did to us,” he said. “We’ll learn a lot from film, that’s one thing we do well. We’ll be able to evaluate what we did good and what we did bad.”
“They’re a good team, and we’re getting there,” he added. “We just have to refocus and get after it this week. We’ll get back into practice (Saturday) morning and start focusing on Chenango Valley.”
Friday night’s game was an indicator that Waverly and Chenango Forks are both teams to be reckoned with, and there is a good chance the two teams will meet again soon.
“We expect to see them in the future,” Miller said.
