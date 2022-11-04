ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats will host the Montoursville Warriors in a rematch of the 2021 District IV Class AA first round game tomorrow afternoon.
Last year’s game was played in Montoursville, and the Warriors won 48-14.
Athens is the four seed this year after going 6-4 in the regular season, and Montoursville got the fifth seed with a 4-6 record.
Both teams faced common opponents in Troy and Wellsboro this season. Both lost to Troy and beat Wellsboro.
Commanding the Athens offense is quarterback Mason Lister, who led the NTL with 1,562 passing yards in the regular season. His 16 touchdown passes were tied for the second most in the league.
Lister’s favorite target has been Luke Horton, who has caught 33 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns.
Caleb Nichols, Kolsen Keathley, Xavier Watson, Matt Machmer and Josh Martin have all scored two receiving touchdowns this season.
In addition to his 281 receiving yards, Nichols has picked up 567 yards and scored nine touchdowns in the running game.
Keathley has added 296 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season.
Montoursville quarterback Bryce Eberhart has thrown for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns this season,
Marco Pulizzi has accounted for 586 of those yards and six touchdowns.
Matt Conklin leads the Warrior rushing attack with 861 yards and six touchdowns.
Tomorrow’s game will get underway at 4 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
Tioga vs. SVEC at Johnson City
TIOGA CENTER — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles and Tioga Tigers will face off for the second time in four weeks in the first round of the Section IV Class D Playoffs tomorrow at Johnson City High School.
Tioga won the first matchup back on Oct. 14 by a score of 55-6. In that game, the Tigers ran for 386 yards.
Last week, Tioga won 29-13 over Athens, and SVEC’s game against Harpursville/Afton was canceled.
SVEC last played on Oct. 21 in a 40-0 win against Deposit-Hancock.
The Tigers offense runs through dual-threat quarterback Caden Bellis. In the regular season, Bellis threw for 988 yards and 15 touchdowns, and ran for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.
He scored twice on the ground and ran for 120 yards in the first game against SVEC.
Valentino Rossi and Evan Sickler have been the go-to guys for Bellis this season. Rossi has made 17 receptions for 442 yards and seven touchdowns, while Sickler has added 232 yards and five scores on 16 catches.
Drew Macumber has been Tioga’s workhorse back with 726 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 carries. Ousmane Duncanson has been just as effective with 12 touchdowns and 574 yards on 45 carries.
Similar to Bellis, SVEC quarterback Jacek Teribury is also a threat to run the ball.
Teribury has run for 459 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Through the air, he has 536 yards with three touchdowns.
His top target is Hunter Harmon, who has 354 yards and two touchdowns.
Working with Teribury in the ground game is running back Pavel Jofre, who has run for 417 yards and four touchdowns.
Saturday’s playoff game will kick off at 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines will begin their quest for a Section IV Class C Championship with a first-round game against Susquehanna Valley tonight.
The 8-1 Wolverines defeated the 5-3 Sabers 34-12 on Oct. 7.
Waverly defeated Norwich 34-17 last Friday, and Susquehanna Valley is coming off of a 28-12 win over Chenango Valley.
Leading the way for the Wolverine offense is standout quarterback Joey Tomasso.
Tomasso has thrown for 1,864 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and also leads the team with 437 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.
Wide receiver Jay Pipher has racked up 861 yards and nine touchdowns on 45 receptions in the passing game, while running for another 232 yards and three touchdowns.
Jake VanHouten, Carter George and Isaiah Bretz are also receiving threats with each scoring three times this season.
On the running attack, Kayleb Bechy has run for 190 yards and five touchdowns, while Braedon Hills has scored twice and racked up 241 yards.
Quarterback Quintin Bowman commands the Sabers offense. He has thrown for 635 yards and five touchdowns, and has run for a team-high 390 yards and four scores.
Anthony DiRosa is featured heavily in the Susquehanna Valley run game with 386 yards and five touchdowns on 64 carries.
Sebastian MacNamee leads the Sabers in the receiving category with 12 receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
