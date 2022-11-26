ENDICOTT — Tioga’s Caden Bellis ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the Tigers defeated Randolph 41-34 in a Class D semifinal, which doubles as the Western Region championship, Friday afternoon.
Ousmane Duncanson and Drew Macumber added rushing touchdowns with the touchdown passes going to Valentino Rossi and Karson Sindoni.
Tioga and Randolph hooked up three times in the past. Each contest was played in a New York State Class D semifinal — and each was a win for Randolph.
On Friday afternoon, the defending state champion Tigers turned the tables on the Cardinals, topping their nemesis to earn the program’s third trip to the state final overall and second in a row.
The Tigers’ mission all season has been to get to the Dome and add another title.
“It’s everything to me,” said Bellis, who played in a manner that would indicate just that. “When we lost to (Randolph) three years in a row, I went to every single one of them. It means a lot to me to come out here and win this one.”
None of this year’s Tioga players were out of grade school the last time these two teams played. Head Coach Nick Aiello, though, has seen every one of them.
“It’s nice for the coaches (to beat Randolph),” said Aiello. “It’s nice for me, Coach Mac, it’s nice for Coach Spires and it’s nice for Coach Howland. Among us there’s a shout out to the 2012, 2013 and 2014 teams. We got one for them today and it does feel good.”
Aiello said that those three losses caused him and the staff to up their collective game as a program.
“It’s sweet to, eight years later, be able to get this victory against a really good Randolph team,” said Aiello. “We have tons of respect for their program and what they do.”
Bellis ran the ball 22 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns and hit four of eight passes for another 94 yards and two more scores.
Bellis said that he just took what Randolph gave him.
“Most of it was just option keeps when I saw their guy going toward Ousmane and had to keep it for myself,” explained Bellis.
Tioga set the tone from the opening kickoff, starting out a touchdown march at the Tigers’ 20-yard line when Randolph’s kickoff found the end zone. Bellis carried the ball on three of the first four plays. In all, he carried the ball four times for 35 yards on the drive. Rossi had a 29-yard run, Duncanson had a key seven-yard third-down run and Macumber drew first blood with a six-yard TD run.
The second Randolph snap never got to the quarterback and Macumber came up with the loose pigskin. That set Tioga up at the Cardinals’ 39 yard line and seven plays later the Tigers cashed in.
Bellis and Duncanson — who finished with 12 carries for 86 yards and a TD — shared the carries with Duncanson covering 19 yards on his three runs before Bellis hit Sindoni for a 12-yard score on the right sideline in the end zone. Gavin Fisher hit the second of six successful PAT kicks and Tioga led 14-0 with 2:35 left in the first quarter.
After only snapping the ball once in the first 9:25 of the game, Randolph finally got its offense in gear.
Randolph’s offense IS Xander Hind. In this game, Hind carried the ball 48 times for 288 yards and four touchdowns. That’s what Randolph did all season long and they stayed with what was successful — even when it didn’t work.
In this case, the Cardinals got away from Hind. Payton Slade got a carry and quarterback Carson Conley, who hit four passes for 10 yards, had two carries, although he had the ball slapped away on the snap in one case with teammate Preston Burrows dropping on it for a loss. Then on fourth-and-seven at Tioga’s 47-yard line, they handed the ball to Hind, who failed to convert.
Set up with good field position, Tioga again capitalized and did so in a hurry. Two Bellis runs netted a yard, then Bellis found Rossi behind the Cardinals’ defense for a 62-yard TD pass.
A lesser team would have known it was beat down 21-0 but Randolph is no lesser team. The Cards settled down and rode Hind back into the game. The standout running back carried the ball on 13 plays in a 14-play drive, logging all but three yards of an 80-yard march including the last yard. Hind ran in the PAT and Tioga’s lead dipped to 21-8.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the Cardinals both momentum and the ball in Tioga’s end of the field. Seventeen yards from Hind and 13 from Conley put the ball at Tioga’s 10-yard line and Hind ran it in from there. The PAT run failed to leave Tioga up by seven with seconds left in the half.
Randolph’s momentum only increased when the Cards scored on a four-yard Hind run at the end of a nine-play drive to open the second half. Hind ripped off a 31-yard burst on that march and had every one of the 58 yards. What he couldn’t get, though, was the PAT and Tioga still led by a point.
Tioga answered with its first second-half possession, going 69 yards in nine plays. Bellis had runs of 29 and 12 yards and wrapped the drive with a five-yard run.
That was a microcosm of the second half. Randolph scored, then Tioga matched it once again. Conley connected with Slade for a nine-yard TD and Tioga answered with a 32-yard TD run by Duncanson.
The worm turned against Randolph on a play that was the longest of the day. Conley hit Slade again with Duncanson in hot pursuit. As Slade neared the Tigers’ 20-yard line, Duncanson punched the ball out and Tioga took over at its 10-yard line. Three plays netted 10 yards, then Bellis called his own number and broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage on the way to an 80-yard TD run.
In a 41-26 hole with 5:59 left, the Cardinals stayed with their game plan and ran Hind. Other than two scrambles by Conley and an early pass, Hind runs accounted for the remaining yards including the final one and he also ran in the PAT.
Down 41-34, Randolph went with the onside kick and Macumber gobbled that up at Tioga’s 47-yard line. The Tigers couldn’t get the one first down that would have sealed it and punted the ball back to the Cardinals, who took over at their 32-yard line with 18 seconds left on the clock. On Randolph’s first snap, Tioga’s Sindoni beat the block in the backfield, chased Conley down and got a strip sack. Trent Browne dropped on the ball and that was that.
“I was just waiting all night for the opportunity to help our team out and this crowd went crazy afterwards,” said Sindoni. “It was so much fun. I’ll never forget it.”
Tioga’s offense did well all night, even though the 331 rushing yards on 43 carries was well below the Tigers’ average of 9.3 yards per carry.
Bellis said that both the patience and desire needed to keep plugging away was just the team’s mindset.
“We knew that was going to be our offense today,” said Bellis. “Our linemen did a great job today, They won the line of scrimmage and that really helped us win the game.”
In the state championship game, Tioga will face Cambridge/Salem, which topped Moriah 47-22 in the Eastern Semifinal Friday night. That game will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon in the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly Carrier Dome) in Syracuse.
