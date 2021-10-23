Waverly dispatches Oneonta

WAVERLY — Chunk plays. It’s great when your guys have them, but trouble if you’re on the receiving end.
Down 7-0 after the most impressive drive of the game for Oneonta ended in a nine-yard Kaden Halstead run,
Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller praised Oneonta’s play.
“They came out and executed very well,” said Miller. “They have some good athletes and they threw the ball well.”
Waverly needed a good Thomas Hand kickoff return and a 52-yard Gage Tedesco run to tie it up.
It was Waverly’s only snap of the first quarter, but as Miller said “Gage’s run set the tone.”
Waverly got the ball back early in the second quarter and went 56 yards in nine plays, ending the drive with a four yard Joe Tomasso run. The big play on the drive was a 24-yard pass, catch and run from Tomasso to Isaiah Bretz to give the Wolverines first-and-goal.
The only three-and-punt of the night Waverly indiced on the night gave the Wolverines the ball at their 45-yard line with 6:06 left in the half. Facing fourth-and-eight from their 47, Waverly went for the first down. The Wolverines got a lot more than that when Brady Blauvelt made a diving catch 38 yards downfield to keep the drive alive. Waverly managed a first-and-goal but the drive stalled and the Wolverines had to settle for a 30-yard Ryan Clark field goal.
Up 17-7 at the break, Waverly got the ball to start the second half. A big 33-yard pass from Tomasso to Jay Pipher put the ball at the 21-yard line. Tomasso hit Blauvelt for 12 more and Tedesco did the rest, making it 24-7 just 44 seconds into the half.
“I thought we came out and executed very well in the second half,” said Miller. “We had some drops in critical situations (in the first half), but we just executed well in the second half.”
The Wolverines stopped Oneonta again after one first down and started at their 44. Two plays later — after a 20-yard Tomasso to Nate Celill connection — Tomasso connected with a wide-open Hand for a 36-yard TD toss.
Late in the third, Tomasso hit Pipher from five yards out. The coup-de-gras was a pick six from linebacker Cayden Turcsik, who picked off a pass at the 41-yard line and bolted for the end zone.
With Waverly up 43-7 and the game in hand, Oneonta put together an 11-play drive that culminated in a two yard Halstead run.
Tedesco finished with 88 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Tomasso hit nine of 14 passes for 172 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a score.
Tomasso spread the ball around with four receivers — Hand with 52 yards; Blauvelt with 47 yards; Pipher with 38 yards; and Bretz with 28 yards — getting two receptions each.
The win, Waverly’s eighth in as many games, puts the Wolverines within reach of having home-field advantage throughout the Section IV playoffs. First, though, Waverly will head to Susquehanna Valley Friday night for what will certainly be a stern test.
