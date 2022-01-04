ATHENS — The visiting Williamsport Millionaires opened the game with a 17-0 run and never looked back, defeating Athens 55-23.
The host Wildcats adjusted their defense and slowed the Millionaire attack — playing aggressively in the paint to prevent easy shots down low — but Williamsport’s size afforded them an edge in rebounds and second chances.
Athens head coach Jim Lister was content with his team’s execution of the defensive game plan.
“Defensively, I thought we did what we wanted to do,” he said. “They missed a ton of shots, but they got a lot of second-chance points. They were big underneath.”
While the host Wildcats picked up their defense, they never found their offensive rhythm. Tucker
Brown and Mason Lister led the Wildcat attack with six points each.
The Millionaire defense held JJ Babcock to two points for the game.
“Offensively, we struggled,” Lister said. “We struggled running our man-to-man offense, our set plays for that were not there tonight.”
The Wildcats added this game to their schedule as a benchmark, as an opportunity to test themselves against a strong program.
While the final score is disheartening for the Wildcats, a lesson could be learned.
“We have to be able to run a good man-to-man offense, especially down the stretch. That’s why we are playing teams like this,” Lister said. “I think it will make us better. We will have to figure out what we need to do to move forward.”
Williamsport dominated the JV game as well, winning 65-24. Xavier Watson led the scoring for Athens with seven points.
Next on the schedule for Athens is a home game versus Towanda on Thursday at 7:30.
