SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor girls’ soccer team has seen a major uptick in numbers this year and expects to use a mix of returning talent and newcomers to help them be competitive in the 2022 season.
With no notable departures this year, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor will return a strong class of seniors that are led by standout Kara Morse who is slated to lead the charge for the Lady Eagles.
“Kara Morse has been recognized many times in (local media) as well as by other players, coaches, and even referees,” Head Coach Scott Morse said.
Kara Morse will be between the posts this year as the goalkeeper and will anchor their defense and is also planning to attend Ithaca College next fall and join their soccer program.
Though Kara Morse is expected to be a major standout in 2022, they also have a group of other seniors ready to step in and compete at a high level for SVEC this season.
“Kara (Morse), Neena (Kurtz), and Jessica (Wells) are our team leaders, they continue to perform at high levels in any situation,” coach Morse said.
Kurtz will be another key piece on the defensive end of the field, as the sweeper, she will be tasked with being the last line of defense to erase any shots or passes in front of the net.
Wells will be working from the midfielder position, and the trio of seniors will look to lead on and off the field with a mix of younger players in the wings.
With the strong group of returners ready to compete in 2022, they will have a mix of new players on the field that will be pivotal in their success and growth throughout the year.
“This season we have better numbers on the girls’ varsity team than we have seen in years,” Morse said. “We have athletes from eighth grade through 12th, so we have a bit of an age difference.”
Though there is a large age gap throughout the roster, SVEC plans to use it to their advantage, as the older players can mentor and help the younger girls grow which will not only help their team this season but in the future as the program tries to build for the next few years as well.
“We plan to grow as a team while helping each individual athlete build their personal soccer skills,” coach Morse said. “I believe that once all of our athletes are eligible to play, that we will have a very competitive team.”
