SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team was able to hang with Wyalusing for a half on Monday night, but the visiting Lady Rams went on a third quarter run and pulled away for a 44-31 win.
Wyalusing outscored Sayre 16-5 in the third quarter and went on a 13-7 run in the fourth to secure the victory.
“We turned the ball over way too much. Our free throw shooting did not help us as we went 8 for 16 and Wyalusing was 5 for 8,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver. “We had our opportunities but couldn’t cash in the front end of the one-and-ones. Give Wyalusing credit, they kept the pressure on us in the second half and forced us to turn the ball over way too much which they converted for easy baskets.”
Wyalusing was led by Chloe Bennett with 13 points and Layla Botts with 12 points.
Sayre got 10 points from Liz Shaw, while Kait Sutton finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Gabby Shaw had nine rebounds, four points and three assists for the Lady Redskins, who received the NTL East Sportsmanship Award from league officials on Monday.
Sayre will visit Canton and Wyalusing travels to Williamson on Wednesday.
Troy 44, Athens 31
TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans held Athens to single digits in the final two quarters as they earned a big NTL Large School win on Monday.
Troy led 23-22 at halftime, but the Trojans outscored Athens 11-5 in the third and 10-4 in the fourth to secure the win.
Troy was led by Alyssa Parks with 14 points and Kailyn Sterling with 12 points.
Katie Lackey added nine points, while MaKenna Matthews chipped in five and Gloria Andrews finished with four.
Athens would get 12 points from Emma Bronson, while Natalee Watson finished with seven points and Karlee Bartlow added six.
Also for the Lady Wildcats, Addy Wheeler finished with four points and Sara Bronson had two points.
Athens will host Towanda, while Troy visits Wellsboro on Wednesday.
